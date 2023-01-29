Anthony Yarde vs Artur Beterbiev Live Results: Yarde took the lead before being knocked out on both judges’ scorecards.





Anthony Yarde’s bloody, spectacular and brave world title shot again ended in heartbreak.

The 31-year-old Hackney boxer took on Artur Beterbiev for the WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight titles and had to be pulled from a corner to save himself from his courage after eight rounds.

The Beast of East London took on a Bond villain at his own brutal game and gave fans a thriller.

However, he was beaten and left virtually unrecognizable by the pound-for-pound sensation.

Tommy Fury and American YouTuber Jake Paul returned to real boxing after pantomime and fake machismo on February 26 at the Wembley Arena ring to culminate their duel in Saudi Arabia.

The Canadian-based Russian arrived in London with over 300 amateur fights, 3 world titles, 2 Olympics, 18 professional wins and a 100% KO rate.

After becoming a football, rugby and athletics star, Yarde only competed 12 times as an amateur and was beaten twice in the pay-per-view rankings.

The bookies made Yarde a huge underdog, but he’s been by his side for seven years and has the home advantage.

Yarde got off to a brighter start with a fizzing jab and a few lead left hooks. He even seemed to stagger the terrifying 38-year-old with a single blow, but neither man was hurt in the opener.

The cruel Beterbiev’s pale white face was smacked red a second time, and he didn’t like it at all.

He cornered the brave Englishman and tried to beat him.

However, the Ilford ace ducked, dodged and landed more left hooks instead.

The crowd started believing their boy.

In the third, Yarde lost his mouthguard, so both boxers breathed while they were cleaned and replaced.

The undefeated champion broke Yardes ribs with a dominant right hand and scored with more jabs. He started to find his timing and it felt like his tide was slowly turning against the British.

Yarde’s second world title shot seemed doomed in the fourth start when he was targeted by a savage right hand and his head was shaken back by a hammer-like jab.

But the pretty boy showed the hidden depths of fire and steel by wiping the blood, fighting back, and staying in the fight.

Beterbiev looked scary and vulnerable at the same time. It was a great action.

Yarde lost his sword shield again in the top of the fifth. It was a worrying sign of premature exhaustion as he gasped for breath through his mouth instead of his nose.

Beterbiev, however, was in deep danger, buzzing with an arrow from Yarde’s right hand.

Somehow Soviet’s beard absorbed the blow and he ended up round beating Yarde, with the challenger doing incredibly well to make the bell.

Yarde’s right eye was a mess at the start of the sixth inning.

Our man kept stabbing his rival, tapping his oozing eyes, then landing a left hook that would have knocked anyone without a heart as big as his.

In round 7, Yarde also landed a big cut on Beterbievs left eye. This was a spectacular bloodbath.

Yarde hit a heavy scoring shot in the seventh, but was pinned and pasted in Beterbiev’s blue corner near the end of the session.

Yarde’s spirit seemed shattered in the eighth when he finally fell to the floor and appeared beaten.

However, he somehow pulled himself off the canvas to beat referee Steve Gray’s count and was eager to continue.

But worried trainer Tunde Ajayi has seen enough and throws in the towel to protect his man for another title tilt.

