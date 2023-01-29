Long Covid could teach us how to prevent Alzheimer’s disease





Science is beginning to discover a disturbing fact about viruses: some could affect our brains in the long term. It was a shock that SARS-CoV-2 could lead to persistent neurological problems, a post-viral syndrome that we call long Covid. But the phenomenon might not be unique to this virus.

Scientists are discovering links between common viruses such as the flu and brain diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and ALS. Researchers hope that identifying a viral link could finally allow scientists to understand the causes of these mysterious and deadly diseases and develop new treatments.

A new study, published last week and summarized in Science, used a vast trove of electronic medical records to find thousands of people with neurodegenerative diseases and draw correlations with 22 different types of infections. The biggest viral risk factor for dementia was encephalitis, which is a brain infection often caused by a mosquito or tick-borne disease. Other viruses linked to dementia included influenza, herpes zoster (shingles), and HPV.

Previous studies had looked for specific viral links to Alzheimer’s disease and found correlations with herpes and some forms of HPV. And a study published last year showed that the Epstein-Barr virus was needed to develop MS. But scientists still haven’t understood exactly what role viruses play, whether they’re a direct trigger or have a peripheral role. Almost everyone on the planet is a carrier of the Epstein-Barr virus, which causes mononucleosis, but only a tiny fraction end up contracting MS.

To better understand how viruses might affect the brain, I stopped at the National Institutes of Health to visit Avindra Nath, who is one of the few neurologists who specializes in viruses, an interest he developed after dealing with of AIDS patients in the early 1980s. In 2014, he was the first neurologist to travel to Liberia to treat patients with Ebola, and he said a fraction of those who recover suffer from symptoms neurological similar to long Covid, especially chronic fatigue.

He told me that what really interests him are viruses embedded in our genetic codes called endogenous retroviruses. They may have entered through a sexually transmitted virus that develops into an embryo. These viruses are a source of genetic variation and can add new DNA to our genomes. Like mutations, these sometimes incur an advantage and spread through the population. About 8% of our genome is made up of these integrated viruses.

Nath’s interest in these started when he was treating a patient who had both HIV and ALS, and after taking antiretroviral drugs, the ALS disappeared. A series of human and animal studies convinced Nath that ALS could sometimes be triggered by a built-in virus called HERV-K.

Normally, HERV-K is active during fetal development, so it may have spread through the human population because it is doing something useful in utero. But after birth it shuts down normally (due to external chemical switches that bind to DNA).

Sometimes, he told me, these switches fail and one of these built-in viruses can be reactivated. This failure could be part of the cause of ALS. After years of animal studies, he began preliminary human trials evaluating the effects of antiviral drugs on ALS patients. He is now planning a placebo-controlled clinical trial for drugs that have been shown to suppress HERV-K.

It also studies the types of viruses we catch from the outside world. He thinks viruses are more likely to trigger brain disease indirectly, not by directly entering neurons, but by causing inflammation. It is the immune system response that causes the problem.

He is now studying people with neurological problems as a result of Covid infection, which he says affected around 10% of those infected before vaccines became available and a much smaller fraction today. He said that at first he was very skeptical of claims that the virus lurks in the brain, but more recent studies have led him to take it seriously, especially the autopsy studies carried out by Dan Chertow at the NIH. It could be that these residual traces of the virus cause persistent inflammation.

This may have always happened for a fraction of people who catch common viruses. It’s just that he didn’t get this much attention before the Covid pandemic. Nath said virology and neurology were two completely different worlds, and he was unique in trying to navigate both fields at the same time.

If viruses do indeed play a role in some of our most dreaded and costly diseases, it could point to a whole new approach to treatment and prevention. In the future, everyone could be vaccinated against the Epstein-Barr virus as protection against MS. And you may be reducing your chances of getting Alzheimer’s disease by getting your shingles and flu shots every year. If HPV increases the risk, it could motivate the medical community to work harder to get this vaccine to more people.

Scientists could even eventually develop a universal, variant-resistant Covid vaccine that would finally prevent the risk of long Covid.

One day people might look back at all the expensive drugs we tested for dementia and other brain diseases and wonder how we overlooked the benefits of cheap vaccines for so long.

