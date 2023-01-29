US Population Center Trends South This Decade





ORLANDO, Fla. — America’s population center is on track this decade to swerve south for the first time in history, and that’s because of people like Owen Glick, who moved from California to Florida over a year ago.

Last year, the South overtook other parts of the United States by more than one million people thanks to births exceeding deaths and domestic and international migration, according to population estimates from the US Census Bureau. The Northeast and Midwest lost residents, and the West increased by 153,000 anemic people, mainly because a large number of residents left for another region of the United States. The West would have lost population without immigrants and births exceeding deaths.

By contrast, the South grew by 1.3 million new residents, and six of the 10 fastest growing U.S. states last year were in the South, led in order by Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia.

Experts do not know at this point whether the dramatic pull of the South is a short-term change spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic or a long-term trend, or even what impact this will have on the reallocation of political power by the redistricting. after the 2030 census. Due to the delays caused by the pandemic, changes were made to how the Census Bureau calculated estimates for this decade, and that too may have had an impact.

But experts say the appeal of the South is tied to a mix of housing affordability, lower taxes, the popularity of remote work in the age of the pandemic and the retirement of baby boomers. .

Glick, 56, and his then-partner moved to the Orlando area from metro San Diego in December 2021 after retiring from his job in corporate sales. They had made regular trips to central Florida before their move, to check out rental properties they had purchased because they were more affordable in the Sunshine State than in Southern California.

Although the cost of housing and food is lower than in California, there are hidden maintenance costs in Florida, such as the need to paint more often due to the relentless sun and higher utility bills. related to year-round air conditioning, he said.

You’re in better shape financially price-wise here, but there’s more expense to maintain the properties,” Glick said.

Glick was among 233,000 people who left a western state and moved to another region from mid-2021 to mid-2022. He joined the ranks of some 868,000 people who moved to a southern state from another region.

If the trend continues for the rest of this decade, by 2030 the average center of the US population will move south from a rural county in the Missouri Ozarks, with no westward expansion for the first time. of history, according to urban planner Alex Zakrewsky. , which models the population center.

Since the population center was first calculated at Chestertown, Maryland, in 1790, it has moved continuously westward, although it began to take a more southwesterly tilt in the 20th century when that the spread of air conditioning made the South more livable.

If it really happens, it’s truly historic, said Zakrewsky, a senior planner from Middlesex County, New Jersey.

North Carolina state demographer Michael Cline said growth in the South has been beyond “trends the region experienced before the pandemic, which he says may have accelerated the decision of many movers to move from states with cold climates or allowed people to work remotely for the first time.

Departures from the West began in 2021, in the first full year of the pandemic, when 145,000 residents moved to another region of the United States. Until then, internal migration to the West had increased every year since 2010.

A significant portion of departures was due to people leaving California, but Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington also saw year-over-year losses of 2021 domestic migration to 2022. Additionally, in several western states that had year-over-year increases in internal migration in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Utah, these increases were smaller than the previous year.

In Oregon, the jury is still out on whether the phenomenon of more than 17,000 departures to other US states was a temporary pandemic-related trend due to remote working freedoms and housing affordability, or if it’s a longer-term move because of quality of life issues like crime, weather or wildfires, said state economist Josh Lehner.

Oregon, which won a congressional seat in 2021 after the previous decade’s boom, hasn’t seen a population decline since the 1980s, when the lumber industry downsized and the housing market collapsed.

If we don’t see this labor force growth as we normally do, it means economic activity will be slower, government revenues will be lower. It’s a question we’re wrestling with,” Lehner said.

Lehner added that he wanted to see more data from 2023 before I freak out.”

William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Metro think tank, also wants to see if the trend is just pandemic-related or has legs for the rest of the decade. A big wildcard is immigration, which was responsible for most of the growth in 2022, he said.

Part of it has to do with getting away from the big, dense coastal metros to somewhere else,” Frey said. One thing that needs to be questioned is whether the patterns of the past two years will continue for the rest of the decade.

