The online system for applying for asylum in the United States is rapidly becoming overwhelmed





TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) Hours before sunrise, migrants at one of Mexico’s largest shelters wake up and go online, hoping to get a date to try to apply for the asylum in the United States. The daily ritual resembles a race for concert tickets when online sales kick off for a major act as around 100 people swipe their thumbs across phone screens.

New appointments are available every day at 6 a.m., but migrants find themselves stranded by error messages from the US government’s CBPOne mobile app which has been overloaded since the Biden administration introduced it on January 12.

Many cannot connect; others can enter their information and select a date, but the screen freezes on final confirmation. Some receive a message that they must be near a US crossing point, despite being in Mexico’s largest border city.

At Embajadores de Jesus in Tijuana, only two of more than 1,000 migrants got appointments in the first two weeks, says manager Gustavo Banda.

We’ll keep trying, but it’s a failure for us, said Erlin Rodriguez of Honduras after another unsuccessful run to a date for him, his wife and their two children on a predawn Sunday. There is no hope.

Mareni Montiel from Mexico was thrilled to pick a date and time for her two children, then didn’t receive a confirmation code. Now I’m back to zero, said Montiel, 32, who has been waiting four months at the shelter, where the sound of roosters fills the cool morning air at the end of a rough dirt road.

CBPOne replaced an opaque patchwork of exemptions to a public health order known as Title 42 under which the US government has denied migrants the right to seek asylum since March 2020. People from other countries end up in Mexico waiting for an exemption or a policy change. unless they are trying to enter the United States illegally

If successful, CBPOne could be used by asylum seekers even if Title 42 is lifted as a safe and orderly alternative to illegal entry, which reached the highest level ever recorded in the United States in December . It could also discourage large camps on the Mexican side of the border, where migrants cling to unrealistic hopes.

But a series of complaints surfaced:

Applications are only available in English and Spanish, languages ​​that many migrants do not speak. Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, said authorities failed to take into account the most basic fact: Haiti’s national language is Haitian Creole. U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it was planning a Creole version in February; he did not announce other languages.

Some migrants, especially with darker skin, say the app rejects required photos, blocks or delays apps. CBP says it is aware of some technical issues, especially when new appointments are available, but users’ phones may also be contributing. It states that a live photo is required for each connection as a security measure.

The problem has hit Haitians the hardest, said Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, principal of The Sidewalk School, which helps migrants in Reynosa and Matamoros, across the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. Previously, about 80% of migrants admitted to seek asylum in the region were Haitians, Rangel-Samponaro said. On Friday, she counted 10 blacks out of 270 admitted to Matamoros.

We brought construction lights pointed at your face, she said. These images still could not pass. … They can’t get past the image part.

A requirement that migrants enforce in northern and central Mexico doesn’t always work. CBP notes that the app will not function properly if the location feature is disabled. He is also trying to determine if the signals are bouncing off US cell towers.

But not only does the app fail to recognize that some people are on the border, but applicants outside the region were able to circumvent the location requirement by using virtual private networks. The agency said it found a solution to this problem and updated the system.

Some advocates are disappointed that there is no explicit special consideration for LGBTQ applicants. Migrants are asked if they suffer from a physical or mental illness, disability, pregnancy, lack of housing, threat of violence or if they are under 21 or older 70 years old.

Yet LGBTQ migrants are not disqualified. At Casa de Luz, a Tijuana shelter for about 50 LGBTQ migrants, four were quickly granted appointments. A transgender woman from El Salvador said she didn’t tick any boxes when asked about specific vulnerabilities.

The United States began blocking asylum seekers under President Donald Trump on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19, although Title 42 is not applied uniformly and many people deemed vulnerable are exempted.

From President Joe Bidens’ first year in office until last week, CBP arranged exemptions through lawyers, churches, attorneys and migrant shelters, without publicly identifying them or saying how many slots were available. The arrangement sparked allegations of favoritism and corruption. In December, CBP severed ties with a group that blamed the Russians.

For CBPOne to work, enough people need to get appointments to deter illegal border crossings, said Leon Fresco, an immigration attorney and former aide to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a democrat.

If those appointments start to drag on for two, three or four months, it will be much harder to keep them going, he said. If people don’t succeed, they won’t use the program.

CBP, which provides appointments for up to two weeks, declines to say how many people are entering. But Enrique Lucero, director of migrant affairs for the city of Tijuana, said US authorities were accepting 200 a day at San Diego, the largest border crossing. . This is about the same as the previous system, but well below the number of Ukrainians treated after the invasion of Russia last year.

Josue Miranda, 30, has been at Embajadores de Jesus for five months and prefers the old system of working through advocacy groups. The shelter built up an internal waiting list that was slowly changing but allowed him to know where he was at. Banda, the director of the shelter, said 100 people are selected each week.

Miranda packed for him, his wife and their three children, believing her turn was imminent until the new online portal was introduced. Now the Salvadoran migrant has no idea when, or if, his chance will come. Still, he plans to keep trying through CBPOne.

The problem is that the system is saturated and it’s chaos, he said after another morning of unsuccessful attempts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/49b38b18869ed3b2260fb6d774153456 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos