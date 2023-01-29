British tech startups rushed overseas after R&D tax cut





Leading UK startups are stepping up their overseas expansion plans as the government cuts R&D tax credits and more generous support elsewhere threatens the UK’s status as a tech hub.

The six founders of the early-stage British tech firm told the Financial Times that cuts, coupled with Brexit and a slowdown in venture capital funding, have made them look at international opportunities more seriously, and now other countries are becoming increasingly attractive destinations. business.

British carbon credits startup Sylvera plans to open offices in the US and Asia Pacific this year, a decision accelerated by recent UK policy, the company said.

Epoch Biodesign, which develops plastic-degrading enzymes, Ocher Bio, a start-up that develops an RNA treatment for liver disease, and Hoxton Farms, a meat-free animal protein manufacturer, are changing the R&D tax credit system. When it comes into effect from 1 April, scaling manufacturing or laboratories in the UK will be less attractive.

Sylvera’s co-founder and president, Sam Gill, saw the need to diversify much earlier than we did. This is drip, drip, drip [government] decisions that together create a much more hostile environment.

According to lobby group Coadec, in a survey of 267 tech startups in the UK last week, 84% said they were concerned that cuts would force them to offshor more tech development.

In November, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt cut rebates to small businesses and increased credits to large corporations to reduce fraudulent claims.

The move has particularly hit commonly loss-making startups such as strategically important artificial intelligence, biotechnology and climate technology.

The government has worked to allay concerns, and Hunt admitted this month that research-intensive companies need more support.

It also started talks on integrating R&D plans for large and small businesses, which it said would simplify the system and give businesses more clarity on how much to help budget each year.

However, from April, the subsidy will still be reduced. [The] Alex Kendall, CEO of self-driving car startup Wave, said the government needs to find more concrete ways to help R&D-intensive SMEs grow and scale without stopping.

International expansion is a natural part of startup growth, but startup founders say cuts, along with other economic policies, are undermining the government’s ambitions to grow the UK’s tech sector.

these [R&D] Change only makes other countries more attractive, said Jacob Nathan, co-founder of Epoch Biodesign. I wasn’t sure it would expand in the UK right now. It makes no sense.

According to the startups, tax credits have been instrumental in attracting international investors to UK businesses and increasing jobs in the UK.

Ocher Bio received a tax credit of $1 million in 2021 for its UK research, a figure it expected to rise to $3 million in 2023 and 2024 before proposed cuts. It also has research facilities in New York and Taiwan.

Co-founder and CEO Jack OMeara said Ocher Bio found it cheaper to hire in Taiwan, but the UK’s tax-deductible scheme meant creating research jobs in Taiwan. When that goes away, calculus will change. In the UK, that benefit is no longer realized, he said.

The UK has long been a European hub for technology, and venture capital invested in London in 2022 is $19.2 billion, double the $9.9 billion raised in second-place Paris, according to Dealroom data published by venture capital group Atomico.

Tech startups warned that other countries could be ahead of the curve in attracting these future growth industries.

Companies in the field of climate technology with high manufacturing costs, such as Epoch Bio, cited the US inflation reduction law as an attractive source of funding. The $369 billion climate, health and tax laws provide billions of dollars in subsidies for investments in clean energy and decarbonisation.

South Korea’s Hanwha Corporation announced this month plans to spend $2.5 billion to expand solar panel production in Georgia, a sign of how US President Joe Biden’s signature climate policy will attract investment.

Asian governments are also launching a concerted effort to attract British investment. Hoxton Farms has discussed with government agencies in Japan and Singapore, adding that the city-state is at the forefront of food regulation. Same goes for Higher Steaks, a Cambridge-based artificial meat manufacturer.

Businesses also pointed to uncertainty over access to the EU’s $95 billion Horizon grant program following disputes over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade deal. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak instructed Science Secretary George Freeman to develop an alternative British plan.

Treasury Secretary Victoria Atkins issued advice on the tax system, saying making R&D tax free and fit for the future is key to maintaining the UK’s competitive position for cutting-edge research that helps new companies grow. said. The Treasury declined to comment on the startup expanding beyond the UK.

No international moves are likely to be immediate, but companies have warned that a deteriorating policy environment will suck capital out of the UK.

I grew up in London and we want to be in the UK, said Ed Steele, co-founder of Hoxton Farms. But we also have to make economic decisions.

