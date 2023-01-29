



FARGO One of the most contentious topics in Fargo during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was face masks, and arguments for and against them led to threats against school boards and protests.

But in China, face masks were mandatory, as were negative COVID-19 tests.

The differences between the responses of the United States and China when it comes to pandemic protocols couldn’t be more stark.

In the United States, directives issued by the federal government and states have temporarily closed some businesses, but also provided financial relief to citizens and businesses.

According to the Congressional Executive Commission on China, China’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic included entrenched patterns of authoritarian control characterized by top-down governance and tough local implementation.

According to Jeanne Sun, the country offered little or no help to the laobaixing, or citizens.

Every day for three years, she lined up for a coronavirus test. Without a daily negative result on her person, she could not leave her compound. She couldn’t buy groceries or open her tattoo parlor for business.

Last November, shortly after the October meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the 41-year-old Chinese woman found herself stranded without a proper daily test result, which worked like a pass.

She hid in the trunk of a car while a friend drove her to a safe house. There she waited about 24 hours for a new test result before she could go home.

Jeanne Sun in her tattoo parlor in Beijing.

Special for the Forum

After widespread protests, China relaxed its pandemic rules in late December, but now the government is blaming Chinese citizens for the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, saying, “You wanted freedom, now you want it. ‘ve,” Sun said.

For three years it was terrible, but many people got used to this life. After the government meeting, they still kept people at home. … People are really fed up, Sun said from his apartment via video chat.

About 300 people from her compound spoke to the mayor and some met with police to negotiate the compound’s opening, she said.

People are angry why the government lied to us for three years,” Sun said. “They kept showing how many people are dying in other countries every day, and in the end, we we also have a lot of deaths.”

“The circumstances are so different”

Yang Jun, president of the United Chinese Americans of Fargo/Moorhead, has spent most of the past decade in North Dakota, but has kept up to date with news from his home country.

When asked which country’s response to the pandemic was the most appropriate, he pondered for a long time.

This is a very difficult question to answer,” Yang said. “The rules of these two countries are extremely opposite. In China, there are many people and the communities in China are very different. For the past three years, they were in control. Now they think the strength of the virus has weakened. They know they have to release control now so business can continue.

The circumstances are so different. Americans feel they got the answer right, while in China they feel they got it right, Yang said.

One difference he noticed was that in China, it was political leaders, not medical professionals, who made the decisions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some cities are very hard hit. The place where my family is, there are many positive people, and some are very serious. Some are dead. But in Beijing, I heard there were a lot of them, he said.

Many small businesses have closed and there is no government support; they ate their savings. Many big businesses are also hurting and revenues are terrible, he said.

“Things would have been worse”

Xinhua Jia, a professor at North Dakota State University for 16 years, said she returned to China shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but was unable to return at her home in Urumqi, Xinjiang, ever since.

She encouraged her elderly parents to stay home, and when they fell ill, they self-isolated and recovered.

Jia, too, didn’t know what was the best response to fight the coronavirus.

In Beijing, my younger brother has his own business and the government has never helped him. He suffered financially during the pandemic. The economic situation in China has forced everyone to suffer to some degree, she said.

Due to China’s dense population, it accepted initial strict protocols to fight the pandemic.

In the beginning, if there hadn’t been so much control, things would have been worse, Jia said.

Now, after the peak of the pandemic passed in the United States, she looked back at the last three years and realized that the biggest difference I saw was that the Chinese were paying a lot of attention to sheng yes, or to life and land, but Americans weren’t too worried about that, especially when it came to mask-wearing.”

Usually prone to winter flu, Jia started wearing face masks when the pandemic hit. Since then, she hasn’t been sick once, she says.

Although China’s official data is not accurate and it stopped reporting many cases in December, the latest statistics show China had more than 11 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 34,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

This national data is likely low, as some regional reports like for Zhejiang province said they were seeing 1 million new cases every day in December 2022, according to PBS News Hour.

The United States has had more than 100 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 1.1 million deaths, the WHO reported.

In North Dakota, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at more than 280,000, with more than 2,400 deaths, according to North Dakota Health and Human Services.

In Beijing, where Sun lives, the data fluctuates and the death rate is not known.

Sun lost his business, like many others in China, and can no longer pay rent. Even after the restrictions were lifted in December, she has little hope. His old clientele has disappeared. His businesses were forcibly shut down last April by law enforcement and officers from the Bureau of Industry and Commerce.

Jeanne Sun shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Special for the Forum

She has received no government assistance and, being self-employed, her health insurance bills have recently increased.

As in the United States, races are more expensive.

A well-known artist and musician, Sun was denied a new passport. She doesn’t know what she’s going to do, but she’s trying to rent out her apartment and a business she still owns.

In the first year of the pandemic, people mostly complied, hoping the hard times would pass, Sun said. In the second year, people started to dip into their savings. The third year, they got angry, she said.

A lot of people have lost their jobs and China has lost a lot of foreign investing companies. For me, my tattoo clients are mostly expats, and they all left because they don’t want to stay in China anymore, she said.

We have made every effort for the government for three years to contain the virus, but in the end it is the same result. It’s the same virus. Everyone is sick right now, and a lot of old people are dead. Nothing has changed, Sun said.

