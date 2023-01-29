An observer’s view of Britain’s toxic stance on sugar farming | observer editorial





Towards the end of 2022, Environment Minister Thrse Coffey promised the UK to halve pesticide damage to wildlife and plants by 2030. This is a commendable aspiration. Like the planet as a whole, Britain’s biodiversity is at risk as the climate heats up, pollution takes an increasingly toll on the landscape and invasive species spread through the countryside. Protecting nature, which is essential for our health, well-being and survival, from continued degradation requires great care. Limiting the ecological harm of pesticides is an encouraging step.

Unfortunately, Coffey’s words didn’t match his actions. Surprisingly, the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs decided to waive restrictions on the use of a very dangerous class of powerful toxins and allow their release into crops. Neonicotinoids have been described as Novichok in honey bees. One teaspoon is enough to kill more than a billion birds, scientists say.

The EU has made it clear that neonates have no role to play in modern agriculture because of their alarming toxicity.

For this reason, last week a British expert panel on pesticides argued that a request to use these toxins to protect sugar beet crops from aphid attack should be rejected. For the third year in a row, this advice was promptly rejected and their dissolution proceeded by Defra. This evasion of expert advice is in stark contrast to the EU. The European Union has made it clear that these chemicals, also known as neonics because of their surprising toxicity, play no role in modern agriculture. The European Union (EU) has rejected all requests to allow spraying of crops in Europe.

The British government’s opposition to the use of neonics has alarmed many scientists and environmentalists. By using chemicals that can have such detrimental effects just to protect sugar from aphid-borne diseases, the government is endangering countless other insect species, including bees and other pollinators that are critical to the prosperity of our crops and flowers. .

Neonics build up in the soil, accumulate on wildflower roots, and gather in streams and ponds.

The dangers posed by such poison reservoirs are substantial. But they are only being taken to protect sugar beet supplies in the UK. And when no hint is given as to why they approve these potent toxins, and the certification process is shrouded in secrecy, it doesn’t instill confidence in the government’s claim to having truly green credentials. A better solution proposed by many scientists is to diversify and grow other, more nutritious crops that don’t reinforce the country’s expanding obesity problem.

At Cop15, the United Nations biodiversity conference held in Montreal in December, the British government urged global ambition in tackling pesticides. Last week’s decision on neonicotinoids fell short of its own manifesto and underscores once again the gap between the current Conservative administration’s Green Manifesto and the actual steps it is taking to tackle the environmental crisis that threatens to overwhelm us.

This last point is very important and should be kept in mind carefully when considering other recent government environment announcements. One of the most significant of these is this month that Coffey announced a subsidy scheme that will reward UK farmers for a range of environmentally friendly actions and strengthen the ecological strength of their lands. This is a great aspiration. We can only hope that this pledge will outlast the pesticide pledge made by the Environment Minister last year.

