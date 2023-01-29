Memphis police permanently disband SCORPION unit linked to fatal beating of Tire Nichols





Note to editors: This article contains graphic videos and descriptions of the violence.

A day after a video showing the horrific police beating of Tire Nichols was released to the public, the Memphis Police Department announced it was permanently disabling the unit to which five of the officers involved belonged.

The SCORPION unit, launched in 2021, was tasked with tackling growing crime in the city but has come under heavy criticism following the murder of a 29-year-old man. Nichols was brutally beaten on January 7 after a traffic stop. He had to be hospitalized and died on January 10.

The five Memphis officers who were fired and charged in Nichols’ death were all members of the unit, Memphis police spokeswoman Maj. Karen Rudolph told CNN on Saturday.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday, Memphis police said it was in everyone’s interest to permanently deactivate the unit.

Officers currently assigned to the unit wholeheartedly agree with this next step, police said. As the heinous actions of a few cast a cloud of dishonor over SCORPION stock, it is imperative that we, the Memphis Police Department, take proactive steps in the healing process for all affected.

Nichols family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci welcomed the department’s decision to disband the unit and called on other cities to take similar action with their saturation police units in the near future to begin to create greater trust in their communities.

We must keep in mind that this is just the next step in this journey towards justice and accountability, as it is clear that this misconduct is not limited to these specialized units. It goes so much further, the lawyers said in a joint statement.

Some city leaders said disbanding the unit was just one step in addressing issues within the police force.

The community has a lot more questions and a lot more requests, Jim Acosta, Memphis City Councilman Patrice Robinson, told CNN Saturday night.

We have received emails from many citizens in our community, they are all concerned and expressing exactly what they see and want to see in our police department. We really need to investigate and find out what is going on.

The police statement comes less than 24 hours after the graphic videos of police beating the black man were released. There were protests on Friday night, with residents of several towns taking to the streets and holding signs bearing Nichols’ name.

Before the videos were released, Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, called for peaceful protests.

In Memphis, protesters closed an Interstate 55 bridge near downtown on Friday night, chanting No Justice, No Peace, according to a CNN crew at the scene. There were no arrests following the protest, police said.

In New York, skirmishes broke out between several protesters and police as protesters swarmed Times Square, video posted on social media. Three protesters were arrested, one of whom was seen jumping on the hood of a police vehicle and smashing the windshield, the New York Police Department said.

Several cities also saw protests on Saturday, including New York, where a group of protesters marched about two miles from Washington Square in Lower Manhattan to Times Square in downtown. And protesters in downtown Atlanta on Saturday repeated Nichols’ name and demanded justice.

Video of the Jan. 7 encounter shows acts that defy humanity, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis warned before the footage was released to the public.

The arrest begins with a traffic stop for what officers say was reckless driving and goes on to show officers beating Nichols with batons, kicking and punching him, including while his hands are held behind his body as the young man cries out for his mother, video shows.

The encounter ends with Nichols slumped to the ground in handcuffs, leaning against an unattended police car as officers bustle around. Nichols was then hospitalized and died three days later.

Video shows 23 minutes had passed from when Nichols appeared subdued and on his back on the ground before a stretcher arrived on the scene.

Footage of the violent encounter has been released because the Nichols family want the world to witness and feel their pain, Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy said.

While nothing we do can bring Tyr back, we promise that we will do everything we can to ensure the Tires family and our city of Memphis get justice for Tire Nichols, Mulroy added.

President Joe Biden said he was outraged and deeply pained after seeing the video. It is yet another painful reminder of the deep fear and trauma, pain and exhaustion that black and brown Americans experience every day.

The Memphis Police Department found nothing to support probable cause for the reckless driving and said video of the encounter shows a disregard for life, a duty of care that was all sworn in, Davis said.

Five former Memphis police officers involved in the arrest who are also black have been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Shelby County prosecutor. They have been identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr.

Two Memphis Fire Department employees who were part of Nichols’ initial care have been relieved of their duties, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Additionally, two Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies were placed on leave pending an investigation after the sheriff viewed the video.

Nichols family attorney Ben Crump said the family did not know there were two members of the sheriff’s office at the scene of the beating, telling CNN on Saturday it was the first time they heard about it.

The Memphis Police Association, which represents the city’s police officers, expressed its condolences to the Nichols family and said it does not condone the mistreatment of citizens or abuse of power.

The association said it has confidence in the criminal justice system.

It is on this faith that we will rely in the days, weeks and months to come to ensure that the full circumstances are revealed, according to a press release. Mr. Nichols’ family, the city of Memphis and the rest of the country deserve nothing less.

According to Easter-Thomas, next week’s city council meeting will be robust.

Easter-Thomas said she wants to make sure the police department knows the council has their backs, but expects officers to do their job with the utmost loyalty.

‘We all knew fate’: Memphis lawmaker emotionally describes Nichols video

The Memphis police chief compared the video to the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police in 1991, which sparked days of unrest in the city.

It’s very aligned with that same type of behavior, Davis said.

Crump also made the comparison. Being mugged, beaten, punched, kicked, tasered, pepper sprayed. It’s very disturbing, he said.

The only difference between my dad’s situation and now are the hashtags and a clearer camera, Rodney Kings’ daughter Lora King told CNN. We must do better, it is unacceptable.

I don’t think anyone in their right mind, anyone who respects humanity agrees with that, she said, adding that she was saddened for Nichols’ family and loved ones. I’m just sad because where we are in America, we were still there.

