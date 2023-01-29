Boy arrested after stabbing 15-year-old girl to death in Northumberland | british news





A teenager has been arrested for murder after stabbing a 15-year-old girl to death in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police responded shortly after 5:10pm on Friday after reports of a teenage boy and girl injured in the Priestpopple area of ​​Hexham.

Emergency services were attended by a boy and a girl aged 16 and 15, respectively, with serious injuries consistent with those inflicted by the cutlery.

They were both taken to the hospital and the girl died that evening. The boy suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

“Both families are being supported by specially trained officers during this devastating time,” police said.

An investigation was launched and a 16-year-old boy was arrested for assault and later for murder. He is in police custody.

Our thoughts are with all our loved ones during this terrible time and we are supporting them in any way we can. We are determined to find out what happened and bring everyone involved to justice.

Northumbria Police Officer Ch Supt Sam Rennison said it was tragic news and that police believe everyone involved knew each other.

At a press conference on Saturday, she said: Above all, I send my heart to my loved ones at this devastating time.

A 16-year-old boy with injuries at the time of the incident is in a stable condition and is in hospital. He and his family are also very much in our thoughts.

An investigation was launched immediately, and although it is still in its early stages, we believe everyone involved knows each other.

Thank you for your continued support and cooperation. Especially those who tried to rescue the boys and girls who were injured at the scene yesterday.

Hexham Mayor Derek Kennedy told PA: Losing one of our children attending our local high school is an absolute tragedy. The town is in complete shock.

Because parents are all part of this community, they really care about their children’s health, and schools really care about whether their children are really feeling the pain and suffering and shock of these horrific events.

In the Hexham community, we generally have a very low crime rate. It’s usually a community that cares for each other. We were voted the best place to live in the UK last year.

It is a very warm and loving community so for a tragedy like this to happen it is always much harder and it has knocked everyone out.

It’s really shocking to see such a young person and the supposed perpetrator, a young person, waking up on a busy street at 5pm.

