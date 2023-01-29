Protesters across US speak out against police brutality after Tire Nichols’ death





Note to editors: This article contains graphic videos and descriptions of the violence.

Protesters again took to the streets to denounce police brutality over the weekend after a video emerged showing the brutal beatings by Memphis police that led to the death of 29-year-old Tire Nichols.

Protesters marched Saturday in New York, Atlanta, Boston, Baltimore, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland, among other cities across the country, raising signs bearing his name and calling for an end to abuse of authority.

In Memphis, at a makeshift memorial near the corner where Nichols was beaten, resident Kiara Hill expressed her disappointment and said the neighborhood was quiet and family-oriented.

Watching events unfold the way they did, with this Tire Nichols situation, is heartbreaking. I have a son, Hill told CNN. And Tyr, among the officers on the scene, he was the calmest.

Nichols could be heard screaming for his mother in video of the Jan. 7 encounter, which begins with a traffic stop and goes on to show officers repeatedly beating the young black man with batons, beating him and giving him handcuffs. kicks, including at one point while his hands are restrained behind his back.

He was then left slumped on the ground in handcuffs, 23 minutes elapsed before a stretcher arrived on the scene. Nichols was eventually hospitalized and died three days later.

Since then, the backlash has been relatively quick. The five Memphis officers involved in the hits who are also black have been fired and charged in Nichols’ death. The unit they were part of was disbanded, and state legislators representing the Memphis area began planning police reform bills.

Nichols family lawyer Ben Crump said the dismissal and swift arrests of the officers and the release of the video should be a model for how allegations of police brutality should be handled in the future. He applauded Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for arresting and charging the officers within 20 days.

When you see police officers committing crimes against citizens, we want you to act as quickly and show, as the chief said, that the community needs to see it, but we also need to see it when his white police officers, Crump said.

These are the moments that led to the death of Tire Nichols

The five former Memphis police officers involved in the arrest have been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, among other charges, according to the Shelby County prosecutor.

The officers, identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr., are scheduled for arraignment on February 17.

The attorney for one of the charged officers, Mills Jr., released a statement Friday night saying he did not cross the lines others crossed during the confrontation.

All five officers were members of the now-disbanded SCORPION unit, Memphis police spokeswoman Maj. Karen Rudolph told CNN on Saturday. The unit, launched in 2021, sent officers to areas where police were monitoring spikes in violent crime.

Memphis police announced on Saturday that they would be disbanding the unit, saying it was in everyone’s interest to permanently deactivate the SCORPION unit.

But disbanding the unit without retraining officers would be like putting lipstick on a pig, City Council Speaker Martavius ​​Jones told CNN on Saturday.

Memphis City Councilman Patrice Robinson also told CNN that disbanding the unit did not go far enough to address issues within the agency.

We have to fight the bad guys in our community, and now we have to fight our own police. This is deplorable, Robinson said. Were going to have to do something.

The fallout from the deadly encounter also spread to other agencies involved.

Two Memphis Fire Department employees who were part of Nichols’ initial care have been relieved of their duties, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. And two Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been furloughed pending an investigation.

Two Democratic state lawmakers said Saturday they intend to introduce police reform legislation before the Tennessee General Assembly tabling deadline on Tuesday.

The bills will aim to address mental health care for law enforcement officers, hiring, training, disciplinary practices and other topics, said Rep. GA Hardaway, who represents part of Memphis and Shelby County.

Rep. Joe Towns Jr., who also represents part of Memphis, said the legislation could pass the State House as early as April or May.

While Democrats hold the minority with 24 representatives compared to the Republican majority of 99 representatives, Towns said this legislation is nonpartisan and should be passed by both sides of the legislature.

You’d be hard pressed to watch this footage (of Tire Nichols) and see what happened to this young man, OK, and not wanting to do something. If a dog in this county was beaten like that, what would happen? Cities said.

‘There is no deal here’: Ex-NYPD official reacts to Memphis footage

The moment she saw her son, badly bruised and swollen in his hospital bed, Nichols’ mother says she knew he wasn’t going to make it.

When I saw that, I knew my son was gone, the end, RowVaughn Wells told CNN.

Through tears, the mother said the officers charged with her son’s death had shamed their own families. They shamed the black community.

I don’t have my baby. I will never have my baby again, she said. But she is reassured to know that her son was a good person, she said.

The 29-year-old was a father and also the baby in his family, the youngest of four children. He was a good boy who spent his Sundays doing laundry and getting ready for the week, his mother said.

Nichols loved being the father of his 4-year-old son, his family said.

All he was trying to do was improve as a father to his 4-year-old son, Crump said at the family’s press conference.

He always said he was going to be famous one day. I didn’t know that was what he meant, Wells said Friday.

A verified GoFundMe campaign launched in memory of Tire Nichols raised more than $936,000 early Sunday morning. The online fundraiser was created by Nichols’ mother and reads in part: My baby was just trying to get home to be safe in my arms. Tyr was unarmed, non-threatening and respectful to the police throughout the encounter!

