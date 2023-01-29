Were tired of being beaten: Protesters across the US demand justice for Tire Nichols | Nichols tire





Protests have taken place in several US cities after police released footage of Tire Nichols being fatally beaten at the hands of Memphis police.

Video released Friday night shows several Memphis officers repeatedly kicking Nichols in the head, punching him in the face and hitting him with a baton.

Officers and medical staff failed to intervene after the attacks left Nichols unable to stand. Five of the officers involved were fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Protests remained largely peaceful throughout Friday night, with more protests taking place on Saturday and planned for the coming days.

Protesters in Memphis, where the fatal beatings took place, rushed to Interstate 55, a highway that connects Tennessee and Arkansas, on Friday night to express their outrage at the video and the continued excessive force used by the Memphis police.

Nyliayh Stewart, 24, joined the protesters and spoke about the killing of her cousin by a white Memphis police officer during a traffic stop.

Demonstrators gather near the White House in Washington DC to protest. Photography: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

It shouldn’t have happened, Stewart said. This family shouldn’t have to bury him. My family shouldn’t have buried my cousin.

In New York, dozens of protesters gathered in Times Square after the videos were released, denouncing the brutal beatings and police brutality in general. What is his name? Tire! Say his name. Tire! chanted the demonstrators, brandishing placards.

At least one person has been arrested for allegedly trying to smash the windshield of a police car. Two others were arrested during the protests, but formal charges are still pending, according to an ABC News 7 report.

In New York, people protested in Times Square after a video of the fatal police beating emerged. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Protesters also gathered in Union Square and the city’s Grand Central Terminal, which police have restricted access to given the expected demonstrations.

Several small groups in Chicago held rallies and vigils in response to the brutal video, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Groups of 10 to 20 people staged peaceful protests outside Chicago Police Department headquarters in the Bronzeville neighborhood and several other communities. Tired of being murdered, tired of being beaten, tired of being prosecuted, said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, who joined protesters outside department headquarters, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Nearly 100 people gathered in Washington DC’s Lafayette Square in response to the video.

There is a small protest at LaFayette Park in Washington, DC.

The gathered crowd of between 50 and 60 people remains peaceful with activists taking turns on the loudspeaker.

Chants of no justice, no peace echo periodically. pic.twitter.com/Ct79RG5kWV

— Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 28, 2023

Dozens of protesters also marched through downtown Philadelphia, as organizers spoke out against the video and police brutality.

It’s absolutely disgusting, said Talia Giles, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, during a speech at the Friday protest.

It shows total and utter disregard for human life. It shows the fact that the police, regardless of race, are going to terrorize people because that’s what the system is supposed to do. His intention to abuse his power against the citizens.

People brave snow, high winds and freezing temperatures in Detroit, Michigan to protest the murder of Tire Nichols. Photography: Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

About 100 people gathered outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters to protest after the footage was released.

The protest grew out of an unfolding candlelight vigil, where attendees burned sage and played audio from video clips of officers fatally beating Nichols, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In Portland, more than 100 protesters gathered to denounce the video and routine pattern of police brutality against black people.

Why did it happen again? why is it still happening? why does it happen again? why is it happening now? said one protester, according to KGW8.

Protesters marched through Atlanta on Saturday after a night of protests shortly after the video was released.

Despite peaceful protests, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday declared a state of emergency and authorized the deployment of 1,000 National Guard troops in light of the released video.

The statement also came in the wake of protests in Atlanta against a controversial police training facility that is allegedly bulldozing one of the city’s largest green spaces.

Organizers in Newark, New Jersey, held a midday rally and march to condemn Nichols’ beating.

The message we want to send is that police brutality must stop. This problem continues to grow, Lawrence Hamm, president of the Peoples Organization for Progress, told News 12 New Jersey.

Activists also gathered to protest a grand jury’s decision this week not to indict a Newark police officer who fatally shot Carl Dorsey, a black man.

New York organizers have planned additional protests throughout Saturday.

Street Riders NYC, an activist group, organized a bike ride in light of the release video.

A march demanding justice for Nichols is also scheduled for 5 p.m. in New York’s Washington Square park.

Civil rights leaders have spoken out about the footage, denouncing repeated instances of police brutality against black people.

In a statement shared on Saturday, the Reverend Al Sharpton spoke of another example of police brutality against a black man.

Tire Nichols: Memphis police release footage of fatal traffic stop video

Once again we are compelled to watch yet another gruesome video of cops using brute force to kill a black man, said Sharpton, who will speak at a rally on Saturday.

Almost three years after the murder of George Floyd shook the world, here we are.

