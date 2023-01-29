International friendly match: United States against Colombia





PROGRAM NOTESUSMNT vs. ColombiaInternational FriendlyJanuary 28, 2023Dignity Health Sports Park; Pre-game coverage from Carson, CA: 7 p.m. ET on TNT, Telemundo, Peacock and Telemundo App. Kick-off: 7:37 p.m. ET on TNT, Telemundo, Peacock and Telemundo AppSocial Media: @USMNT on Twitter and Instagram; US Soccer on Facebook, the US Soccer app

Tonight’s USMNT starting XI against Colombia: 1-Sean Johnson, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 4-DeJuan Jones, 6-Paxten Aaronson, 7-Paul Arriola, 9-Jess Ferreira, 12-John Tolkin, 13 -Matthew Hoppe, 15-Aaron Long, 19-Eryk Williamson, 23-Kellyn Acosta (captain)

Subs: 18-Roman Celentano, 24-Gaga Slonina, 2-Julian Gressel, 5-Jonathan Gmez, 8-Brandon Vazquez, 10-Paxton Pomykal, 11-Emmanuel Sabbi, 14-Alan Soora, 16-Sam Rogers, 20-Cade Cowell, 21-Aidan Morris, 22-Jalen Neal

PLAY NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT COLOMBIA

USMNT starting XI pick numbers (including this game): Kellyn Acosta (57), Paul Arriola (50), Walker Zimmerman (39), Aaron Long (31) Jess Ferreira (17), Sean Johnson ( 11), Matthew Hoppe (8), Eryk Williamson (6), DeJuan Jones (2), Paxten Aaronson (1), John Tolkin (1) Today’s USMNT starting XI has an average age of 25, 306 days and an average of 19 selections in total. Two more players make their USMNT debuts tonight, midfielder Paxten Aaronson and defender John Tolkin – bringing the number of debuts during this January camp to 10 in total. With Paxten Aaronson departing, he and Brenden Aaronson become the eighth set of brothers to appear for the USMNT: John and Pedro DeBrito; Otto and Rolf Decker; Angelo and Paul DiBernardo; Charlie and Henry McCully; George and Louie Nanchoff; Steve and Ken Snow; Archie and Tom Stark. The roster’s most seasoned international player, midfielder Kellyn Acosta, captains the USMNT for the first time tonight. Veteran forward Paul Arriola earns his 50th cap, becoming the 60th player to reach the USMNT half-century. All five of the FIFA World Cup roster will start tonight: goalkeeper Sean Johnson, defenders Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman, midfielder Kellyn Acosta and striker Jess Ferreira. Born in Santa Marta, Colombia, Jess Ferreira will become the 35th different player to play for the USMNT against his country of birth. He is the third Colombian-American to face Los Cafeteros, after Jorge Acosta (July 31, 1992) and Carlos Llamosa (February 3, 2001). Sean Johnson is back in the USMNT net for the first time since shutting out Uruguay in a 0-0 draw in June. February 5, 2022 in Kansas City, Kan. Johnson (January 22, 2011 against Chile), Jess Ferreira (February 1, 2020 against Costa Rica) and Kellyn Acosta (January 31, 2016 against Iceland) earned their senior team debuts at Dignity Health Sports Park. After making his debut on Wednesday, defenseman DeJuan Jones gets his first start for the USMNT tonight. After coming off the bench on Wednesday, striker Matthew Hoppe and midfielder Eryk Williamson are both making their first starts since the Concacaf Gold Cup final against Mexico on August 1, 2021 in Las Vegas. With Alex Zendejas returning to Club Amrica after Wednesday’s game, all 23 players are dressed for tonight’s game. Six substitutions are allowed at six different times. Half time does not count as a substitute moment. The USMNT is 3-13-4 in 20 all-time meetings with Colombia. In the last meeting, Los Cafeteros won 4-2 against USMNT on October 11, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. The USMNT last defeated Colombia in a 3-0 victory on March 9, 2005 in Fullerton, California. Sad Martnez from Honduras is the referee for today’s game. The USMNT is 5-0-1 in games officiated by Martnez. He last officiated in USA’s 5-0 win over Grenada in the Concacaf Nations League group stage on June 10, 2022 in Austin.

