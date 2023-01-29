2023 BRADENTON US STREET NATIONALS – EVENT PAGE





FRIDAY – RANDY WEATHERFORD SET THE PACE IN OUTLAW PRO MODIFIED AT BRADENTON’S US STREET NATIONALS Perennial Pro Mod leader Randy Weatherford set a 3.605 second pass at 210.11 mph to take the tentative No. 1 spot in Outlaw Pro Mod presented by FuelTech and PJS Racing Friday at the US Street Nationals presented by M&M Transmission. Weatherford set a low ET in the first of two Friday qualifying sessions, leading a field of 41 other class drivers at the Bradenton Motorsports Park event. I’m telling you, it’s a really tough area,” Weatherford said. I feel good. I struggled here at [Snowbird Outlaw Nationals] in December with this new car. I had some issues with it and we didn’t race. We took it back to the store and worked on it. Hats off to RK Racecraft and Pro Line. I wouldn’t be here today with this hot rod without these guys. It feels good to lead this peloton. Right now I’m sitting on top of the pole. Come and get it. Driving his ProCharged WS Construction 22 Camaro, Weatherford also clocked a 3.722 to just 174.23 in the second session. A spark plug problem prevented the Virginia driver from making a faster pass under the headlights. If you look at the weather, I think we probably could have repeated what we did in the first quarter, Weatherford said. The weather was not as kind as this morning. I think we were going to run basically the same number, 0.60 or 0.61. We weren’t looking to pick up, just to stay where I was: on the post. Weatherford’s focus for the rest of the weekend, including the three qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday, continues the consistency it had in pre-race testing and Friday qualifying. If you looked at me all week, I ran in the low 3.60s, Weatherford said. Consistency will win this race. The rest of the guys are floating in the 3.67 to 3.63 range. We’re looking for the car to go out there and repeat itself and run very close to the numbers it’s been using all week. Weatherford, who raced a Pro Nitrous car for years before switching to Pro Boost in 2019, is looking for a positive start to its 2023 season. We’ve won world titles, an EOPM championship and a Quick 8 championship, Weatherford said. I won the PDRA ProStars race last year and I have a better car this year than I did last year. Let’s see what happens. Twenty-five of the 42 pilots who made qualifying attempts dipped in the 3.60-second range. Jason Scruggs, a multi-time Pro Extreme World Champion, powered his blown Camaro Mississippi Missile 23 into second place with a 3.615 at 210.93. Rob Cox is the third qualifier with a 3.617 at 205.66 in his ProCharged 17 Camaro after posting a career-best 3.59 in Thursday’s testing. Kurt Steding is fourth in his P2 Contracting 20 Camaro blown and tuned by Todd Tutterow with a 3.619 at 209.88. Puerto Rico’s Raymond Matos completes the top 5 with a 3.625 at 208.71 in his ProCharged 20 Camaro. Mike Tokarz is currently sitting on the hump with a. 3.73 to 213.30. PRO 275 – A solid 26-car Pro 275 field presented by M&M Transmission is currently dominated by Jason Collins, who makes his debut in the new Scott Tidwell-blown ’69 Camaro. He posted a 3.678 at 204.60, the only run in the 3.60. Mo Hall drove his all-new Fulton-powered Corvette 20 to a 3.708 at 203.89 to take second place. Marcus The Axman Birt in Tommy Youmans ProCharged Salvage Title Mustang is third with a 3.717 at 199.40. LIMITED DRAG RADIAL – Limited Drag Radial brought to you by TBM Brakes and Pro Line Racing has seen several riders race in the 3 second zone. Paul Gargus was the fastest of the field with a 3.866 at 194.80 in Scott Tidwells 69 Camaro. Richard Reagan in his 91 Mustang is second with a 3.91 at 192.14, and Scott Kincaid is third with a 3.921 at 188.70 in his Camaro 69. X275 – New Yorks Jamie Stanton ran in the No. 1 spot provisional in X275 presented by Rife Sensors and PST Driveshafts with a 4.149 at 171.77 in his 00 Camaro. Kenny Hubbard, who won the Snowbirds in Bradenton in December, is second with a 4.174 at 168.66 in his ProCharged 74 Nova. DJ McCain went to the No. 3 spot driving his new nitrous-fueled ’06 Corvette, posting a 4.192 at 174.01. ULTRA STREET – A pair of Florida-based drivers ran 4.446 to lead Friday’s qualifying in Ultra Street presented by TRZ Motorsports and Innovative Racecraft. Brian Keep earned first place and the ET class record based on speed with his 157.58 in his 98 Camaro. Jason Spina was close, however, with 156.66 in his 90 Mustang. Shawn Pevlor is third with a 4.451 at 153.11 in his 92 Mustang. LIMITED 235 – The provisional low qualifier in the Limited 235 presented by SPA Tools and ICE Ignition is Brad Schehr in his 89 Mustang with a 4.887 at 138.63. Merenda Burris qualified No. 2 with a 4.921 at 143.38 in her 00 Camaro. Eddie Ramirez in his 88 Mustang is third with a 4.994 at 137.88. OUTLAW 632 – Jeff Ensslin is the provisional low qualifier in Outlaw 632 presented by Voss Wheelie Bars with a 4.438 at 160.81 in his 92 Lumina. Mike Murphy is second with a 4.462 at 162.80 in the Voss 09 Cobalt family, and Patrick Patterson is third in his 41 Willys with a 4.735 at 159.31. Qualifying for the US Street Nationals presented by M&M Transmission will continue Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., with additional sessions scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.competitionplus.com/drag-racing/race-coverage/2023-bradentons-us-street-nationals-event-page The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos