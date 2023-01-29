British Prime Minister Sunak sacked Conservative Party Chairman after tax probe | political news





Nadhim Zahawi’s dismissal came after an investigation into his tax practice revealed serious breaches of the Ministerial Act.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Conservative Party leader Nadim Zahawi after an independent investigation into his tax affairs revealed serious breaches of the Ministerial Act.

In a letter to Zahawi on Sunday, Sunak said it was “clearly a serious breach of the ministerial law.”

As a result, we have informed you that His Majesty’s Government has decided to remove you from your position.

Independent ethics adviser Laurie Magnus said Zahawi was misleading when she said in July that her reporting on tax matters was “clearly libelous.”

Zahawi did not amend the records until last week, when he said he had reached an agreement with authorities.

Magnus believes that this delay in correcting false public statements in a letter to Sunac is inconsistent with the requirements for openness.

He added that Zahawi did not fully consider the demands of being an honest, open and exemplary leader through his actions.

Mr Zahawi’s conduct as minister fell below the high standards you, as prime minister, naturally expect from those who serve in government, he said.

The tax issue involved Zahawis co-founding the polling company YouGov in 2000.

However, the UK Revenue Agency did not agree on the number of shares Zahawi’s father was given when the question arose over his appointment as finance minister last year.

Zahawi said he paid his dues on Saturday and settled the matter with the tax office. Zahawi reportedly charged late fees worth $5 million ($6.2 million).

Sunak and his government faced questions over the line for days as the pressure on Zahawi grew.

The opposition Labor Party said Sunak should have fired Zahawi immediately when the allegations surfaced in newspaper reports this month, rather than trying to buy time by asking Magnus to investigate.

The scandal highlighted Sunak as a weak prime minister, senior Labor MP Brigitte Phillipson told Sky News.

A stench of meanness pervaded the Conservative Party, she said.

Sunak faced questions over his family’s tax woes after it was revealed that his Indian wife, Akshata Murty, had been non-resident for many years, preventing them from paying UK taxes on overseas income from the family’s Infosys business group.

