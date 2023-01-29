Ukraine Russia Latest News: Wagner Group Claims Village Where Zelensky Wants Fighters





The moment Zelensky said the tank would be delivered

Ukraine said on Sunday it had repulsed an attack on the town of Vlahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region.

Units of the National Guard of Ukraine repelled an attack by occupation forces in the … Blahodatne … area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a daily morning report, referring to fighting over the weekend.

It added that it had repulsed Russian attacks in the area of ​​13 other settlements in the Donetsk region.

The Wagner Group said via Telegram on Saturday that its forces had captured Blahodatne.

News agency Reuters was unable to independently confirm this report.

It comes as Ukraine has won promises of Western battle tanks and is looking for fighters to counter Russian forces slowly advancing along parts of the front line.

Talks are also underway between Ukraine and its allies over a request for long-range missiles that Russia says are needed to prevent it from destroying the city.

Key pointsshow latest update 1675029614Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs excludes Russian-Japanese disputed island fishing talks

Russia’s foreign ministry said Sunday it would not hold annual talks with Japan to renew an agreement that would allow Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed islands.

Off the island of Hokkaido in northern Japan, these islands are known in Russia as the Kuril Islands and in Japan as the Northern Territory.

As reported by Russian state media, the Ministry of Defense said: In the context of the anti-Russian measures taken by the Government of Japan… the agreement.

Japan tightened its sanctions regime against Russian trade, institutions and individuals on Friday in response to increased artillery attacks.

Russia suspended a diplomatic agreement in June that allowed Japanese ships to fish near the island, but Japan’s chief cabinet secretary called for talks to continue.

Daniel Rest 29 Jan 2023 22:00

1675026914 Ukraine Ministry of Defense Twitter post calls for F-16 fighters

Daniel Rest Jan 29, 2023 21:15

1675024214Heavy shelling in Kherson kills hospital, kills 3 civilians Ukraine officials

Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday killed three people and damaged a hospital and school, local officials said.

The administration wrote on Telegram: Nine people were injured in Russian shelling today.

Before any casualties were confirmed in a previous post, the following were reported: Enemy shelling damaged many civilian infrastructure: the Kherson Regional Clinical Hospital, schools, bus stations, post offices, banks, and residential buildings.

Ukrainian firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a house after shelling by Russian forces in the city of Kherson on January 29.

(AFP/Getty)

Ukraine’s Ministry of Health posted on Facebook that a nurse was injured in the attack.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson in November after Russian troops occupied the city earlier in the conflict.

Since then, the city has seen regular shelling and attacks from Russian positions across the Dnipro River.

Daniel Rest 29 Jan 2023 20:30

1675023314 Ukraine’s Western allies may be on Russia’s side, officials say.

Officials from Ukraine’s western allies have reported concerns that the window into Ukraine is not indefinite and more munitions and supplies are needed to break through.

Unnamed Western officials cited in the Wall Street Journal report suggested that Russian forces would control any war of attrition as Ukraine must expand its supply of powerful military equipment to counter it.

The recent expansion in conscription, military training in Russian schools and the ability to finance spending on the conflict suggest that Moscow has a greater capacity for warfare.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia has lost 126,000 troops and thousands of pieces of munitions since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February last year.

The report also suggests that officials are less confident about the Ukrainian military’s ability to carry out the offensive seen last year.

Ukrainian President Zelensky told Sky News that Ukraine needs 500 tanks to liberate the province.

Daniel Rest 29 Jan 2023 20:15

1675020614Ukrainian shelling of Russia cuts electricity in village, Russian governor says.

The governor of the Russian region of Kursk, on Ukraine’s northeastern border, reported shelling of border areas and airstrikes on Russian villages.

Mortar strikes knocked out electricity in two villages, but no casualties were reported.

Governor Roman Starovoyt said on the Telegram messaging app: The village of Chervonozhovtneve in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region came under a mortar attack by Ukrainian troops.

Scored 12 hits. There were no casualties. Power supply lines were damaged, leaving the village of Chervonozhovtneve and the nearby village of Volfino without electricity.

Ukrainian forces did not comment on the alleged attack.

Daniel Rest Jan 29, 2023 19:30

1675017914 Game-changing potential for military aircraft, Ukrainian defense minister said.

Early talks on the supply of military aircraft and long-range missiles for Ukraine’s armed forces could be a game changer, Ukraine’s defense minister said.

Defense Minister Oleg Reznikov said in a call with Canada’s CBC that Santa had created a wish list for munitions.

Reznikov said the list included: Fighters, aircraft, and possibly rocket long-range options for attacking Russian fuel depots, ammunition depots, and their commanders.

A presidential aide to Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine was conducting expedited negotiations to secure supplies of new missiles and military equipment.

Ukraine’s Western allies have so far refused to supply military aircraft such as fighter jets. But Reznikov said military equipment and weapons previously rejected by the allies are now arriving in Ukraine.

the minister added. Everything that was impossible for me today [will be] It’s possible tomorrow.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat was quoted by Spanish newspaper El Pais as saying the Ukrainian Air Force was aiming to receive 24 fighters.

Daniel Rest 29 Jan 2023 18:45

1675015214 First Ukrainian army arrives in UK to begin training Challengers tanks.

The first tank crews using British-supplied Challenger tanks have arrived in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense said.

The Pentagon shared a photo of the crew on Twitter, adding: The UK, together with its global partners, will provide Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks to demonstrate its strength of support for Ukraine internationally.

The Challenger 2 tank will be used in Ukraine alongside a range of armored vehicles supplied by other Western allies, including Germany, Poland and the United States.

You can read more about tank supply in western countries here.

Daniel Rest Jan 29, 2023 18:00

1675012514Russia makes basic military training compulsory in schools from September

Russia to implement compulsory military training in schools from September

Daniel Rest Jan 29, 2023 17:15

1675010714People in memory of British volunteer aid workers who died in eastern Ukraine

Daniel Rest Jan 29, 2023 16:45

1675009814Mourners gather in Kyiv to honor British aid workers who died in Soledar

Mourners in Kyiv paid tribute to a British volunteer who died during a rescue mission in Soledar, eastern Ukraine.

Volunteer aid worker Andrew Bagshaw and fellow volunteer Chris Parry, who attended the funeral, died while trying to evacuate in eastern Ukraine, Parry’s family said.

Both were killed when Russian shells hit their cars.

Dozens of people, including aid workers and volunteers who knew Bagshawe, gathered in a small cafeteria near Kyiv’s Saint Sophia Cathedral for an Orthodox memorial service.

Fellow volunteer Ignat Ivlev-Yorke organized the service and told reporters: [on an evacuation run] together. He was a very quiet person and wanted to help people.

“He felt this was his mission. He felt obliged to do it.”

Sky News reported that Bagshaw’s family died when volunteers tried to rescue an elderly woman in the village of Soledar. Ukrainian police reported the two missing on 7 January.

Ukraine admitted it had withdrawn from Soledar nearly two weeks after it reported that Russian troops had captured the small salt-mining town.

Daniel Rest 29 Jan 2023 at 16:30

