UK leader sacked party chairman over tax bill charges





LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked the ruling Conservative Party chairman on Sunday for egregious ethics rules violations that he did not disclose in the tax dispute.

Sunak faced pressure for days to fire Nadhim Zahawi over allegations that he had settled millions of dollars in unpaid tax bills while he was in charge of the state treasury.

The prime minister took action after a standard inquiry found that Zahawi was in breach of the minister’s code of conduct. He said he did not disclose the content of the dispute with the tax authorities and the fact that he paid fines.

In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak said his government must act to uphold its promise of integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels.

Zahawi admitted to the tax dispute, but claimed his mistake was careless and unintentional.

In response to Sunak, Zahawi promised to support the prime minister as a backbench MP and made no mention of an ethics inquiry. He attacked the press for first revealing a staggering tax bill, reported to be nearly £5 million ($6.2 million), and claimed that some of the reports did not reflect a legitimate investigation by officials.

Zahawi led the UK Treasury from July to September 2022, the last month of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s term, and was appointed Conservative Party Chairman when Sunak took office in October.

Sunak has vowed to restore order and integrity to government after three years of turmoil under Liz Truss, who resigned weeks after her predecessor, Johnson, who was crushed by an ethics scandal, and her policies shook the British economy.

Last week, he asked Laurie Magnus, the government’s standards adviser, to investigate Zahawi’s tax affairs and said he would wait for the outcome before taking action.

In a report released Sunday, Magnus found that Zahawi did not show sufficient respect for the demands of being an honest, open and exemplary leader through his actions in public life.

The UK tax office HMRC’s investigation into Zahawi centered on the sale of around £27 million ($33.4 million) of shares in YouGov, a polling company he co-founded. An investigation was launched in April 2021, but when Zahawi was appointed finance minister a year later, he did not declare it.

The Magnus report found that it should have understood from the start that the problem was serious. This was not reflected in a public statement until Zahawi confirmed on 21 January that an agreement had been reached, it said.

Zahawi said serving in the government on Sunday has been the privilege of my life. The 55-year-old, who came to Britain as a child refugee from Iraq, was vaccine minister in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic and then education minister for nine months.

Zahawi’s side was a test of Sunak’s authority as he grappled with a reeling economy and a deeply divided Conservative Party. A standard investigation is also underway against Johnson over allegations that Johnson secured the loan with the help of Conservative donors who were later appointed BBC chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who faced allegations that he harassed staff.

The story fuels opponents who accuse Sunak, a former investment banker married to the daughter of an Indian billionaire, of leading a wealthy government detached from the struggles of ordinary people.

Last year, it was revealed that his wife, Akshata Murthy, did not pay UK taxes on her overseas income, including an £11.5 million annual dividend from Infosys, the Indian IT company her father founded. The practice was legal, but seemed insensitive at best when Sunak, then UK Treasury Secretary, was raising taxes for millions of Britons.

Housing Minister Michael Gove said Sunak had shown integrity in waiting for the facts before firing Zahawi.

Voters will have the opportunity to make their judgments,” he said. “Until the next general election, people will say that Rishi Sunak is very moral, popular and, above all, committed to public service.

