Chances of US military conflict with China ‘very high’, top Republican says





WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) – A leading Republican in the U.S. Congress said on Sunday the risks of conflict with China over Taiwan “are very high”, after a U.S. general caused consternation with a memo of service warning that the United States would fight China. in the next two years.

In a memo dated Feb. 1 but released on Friday, Gen. Mike Minihan, who heads Air Mobility Command, wrote to the leadership of its roughly 110,000 members saying, “My gut tells me we’ll be fighting in 2025.” .

“I hope he’s wrong. … I think he’s right,” Mike McCaul, the new chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News on Sunday.

The general’s views do not represent the Pentagon but show the concern of the highest levels of the US military over a possible attempt by China to exert control over Taiwan, which China considers a capricious province.

The United States and Taiwan will hold presidential elections in 2024, potentially creating an opportunity for China to take military action, Minihan wrote.

McCaul said that if China fails to take control of Taiwan without bloodshed, “they are going to consider a military invasion in my opinion. We have to be prepared for that.”

He accused President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration of showing weakness after the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan that could make war with China more likely.

“The odds are very high that we could see conflict with China and Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific,” McCaul said.

The White House declined to comment on McCaul’s remarks.

DEMOCRAT DISAGREES

Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said he disagreed with Minihan’s assessment.

Smith told Fox News on Sunday that war with China is “not just inevitable, it’s highly unlikely. We have a very dangerous situation in China. But I think generals have to be very careful when they say that we are going to war, it is inevitable”. .”

Smith said the United States should be able to deter China from military action against Taiwan, “but I have full confidence that we can avoid this conflict if we take the right approach.”

Earlier this month, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he seriously doubted China’s increased military activity near the Taiwan Strait was a sign of an imminent invasion of the island by Beijing.

A Pentagon official said on Saturday that the general’s comments were “not representative of the department’s view on China.”

Reporting by Ross Colvin; Additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Mark Porter

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/odds-very-high-us-military-conflict-with-china-top-republican-says-2023-01-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos