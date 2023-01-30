No Way The Last Of Us Will Recast Bella Ramsey For Season 2





The last of us

HBO

In the wake of HBO’s renewal of The Last of Us for season 2, I’ve heard fan talk that Bella Ramsey will be replaced as Ellie.

It seems to be based on the idea that there’s a time jump between games, and Ellie grows and changes a bit, physically, in the process.

And yet, in practice, there is no chance that Bellay Ramsey will be recast. Why? Here is the calculation:

The time difference between The Last of Us Part 1 and 2 is five years. So, Ellie starts at 14 and in the second game she is 19. Bella Ramsey, although she doesn’t look it, is currently 19 years old. By the time Season 2 begins filming, she will actually be older than Ellie was in the Game.

The last of us part 2

The naughty dog

As for the physical difference, could I just say who cares? Bella Ramsey is already very different from the Ellie game to begin with, which doesn’t matter at all considering she channels her personality and attitude perfectly. It’s Hollywood. They’re going to change her hair and her wardrobe and her hull will look at least a bit older, and everything will be fine.

I guess I get why people assume this can happen, because we just watched HBO House of the Dragon recast its younger cast mid-season with older versions of themselves. And yet, the difference is that House of the Dragon takes place, in total, over 20 years, and the first leap they took was a full decade. Not to mention, I didn’t like the fact that they did the redesign in the first place, because it was a shame to lose these talented young actresses.

Here it is a different situation. The time jump isn’t as bad, just five years old, and Bella Ramsey is already the right age, which I think a lot of people don’t understand. They’ll make her look older than she does now, and you’ll be fine. Abby, her rival, is believed to be in her twenties and will score an all-new cast. Yesterday I talked about the theory that The Wilds actress Shannon Berry might land the role, but there’s still nothing official about it. It’s also been suggested that the actors in the game who played Yara and Lev might just have to reprise their roles, given how much they resemble the characters, unlike the voice actresses of Ellie and Abbys.

As for Joel, that’s a conversation for another day.

