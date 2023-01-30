I love England. But I’m glad I have a small business in the US | gene mark





My wife and I visit London a few times a year to see her family and college friends. Throughout January, I lived as a Londoner, staying in a rented house, taking out trash and buying food at Waitrose. My stay gave me time to observe, talk to people, and get around, and what I’ve learned here is that we need to stop complaining about how difficult it is to run a small business in the US. Running a small business in the UK is even more difficult. especially now.

Imagine running a business with inflation at 10.5% instead of 6.5% as in the US. The cost of living here is forcing British consumers to buy so little that a recent poll shows that two-thirds of them plan to cut their spending in 2023.

Unemployment here, like America, is still low, so there’s still a shortage of workers and the need to keep them, combined with rising prices, is forcing business owners to raise wages. Thus, business owners in the UK were not only hit by the slowdown in demand, but at a higher rate than in the US, along with rising costs.

Energy costs are also taking a toll on people. All my friends here have complained that utility prices have more than doubled this year despite government help. I’ve seen portable heaters in tableside restaurants, and even Airbnb hosts have asked to keep the temperature below 17C (62.6F) if possible. The good news is that energy relief seems to be coming, but not fast enough.

How has this affected UK small businesses? not really.

According to a new survey by outsourcing platform Fiverr, UK business owners report an average of 83,000 losses since the recession began. It has lost more than 100,000 people since the recession began. Some business owners across the country say they have had to close because of these high costs.

The Fiverr study also found that 92% of UK startups and small businesses are fearful about the future of their business, with nearly one in five admitting to being very fearful. Confidence in UK small businesses has declined, with another survey showing a 50 per cent drop in the number of businesses planning to expand this year compared to summer 2022.

All of that is Brexit. Perhaps an argument could be made that the new freedom to control Britain’s economic destiny would do just fine. However, there are clearly many who disagree. Small business owners, particularly those who rely on sales abroad, say British entrepreneurs in the bicycle industry, who blame Brexit for a loss of more than 100,000 in sales, and more than three-quarters of British businesses say they are hurt by trade agreements British Chambers To increase sales and grow your business, according to a survey of Commerce

Even when the economy is booming, the UK’s regulatory environment for businesses is far greater than what we have to deal with in the US.

Most workers who work a five-day week are required to receive at least 28 days of paid annual leave per year. The government also requires employers to provide additional leave when workers are sick. Employers are obligated to provide paid and unpaid maternity leave and contribute to workers’ retirement, health care and accountability (workers’ compensation) plans. Taxes, excluding the impact of state taxes, are also higher here. The highest U.S. tax rate is 45% for those earning over $150,000 ($180,000) compared to the highest U.S. tax rate of 37% for those earning over $523,000.

I don’t weigh in on whether it’s a good thing for the government to demand all these benefits from the business community. What I do know is that none of this is required in the US, and despite all these regulations, the UK economy is still the 6th largest economy in the world despite having a larger population at 79 countries.

London is busy as always. The pandemic receded, masks were barely visible, most stores were rented, and most of the population was in paid employment. But a gloom hangs over England. It wasn’t because of the weather (it was cold but mostly sunny).

England is a great country and London is a great city. But I’m happy to run my small business in America, not here.

