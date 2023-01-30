HBO The Last of Us: All Infected Zombie Types





The Last of Us monsters are no ordinary zombies. Yes, they are rude. Yes, they bite. But they are not revived after death. Instead, they are living people who have been invaded by a fungus called Cordyceps, all of which multiply and spread the infection as far as possible.

Cordyceps infection progresses over the lifetime of an infected person, which makes infected Last of Us games all the scarier. Each of these different evolutions creates a unique threat. For example, the first stage when a person turned for the first time is super fast and can detect uninfected people to hunt. Clickers, at a later stage, are blind, with mushroom-like growths that open their faces and obscure their vision.

We haven’t seen all of the infected types of the games depicted in HBO’s The Last of Us yet, but they’re likely coming.

Runner Image: Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The first stage of infection occurs when the fungus spreads through the body. In HBO’s The Last of Us, the show’s creators slipped in an infographic to explain how long it takes for the infection to spread inside a person, depending on where the bite is: On the head or neck, it’s fast, in a few minutes. If the bites on one extremity, such as a leg or arm, it will take longer than 24 hours. Early signs of infection include coughing, slurred speech, muscle spasms, and mood swings. (Remember the old lady in Episode 1? Muscle spasms were the first sign.)

The runners are incredibly fast and often travel in large groups. These look a lot like regular zombies, as they haven’t started sprouting mushrooms yet.

Stalker Image: Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stalkers are probably the most common type of infection. They are slightly more advanced than runners and have visible changes, fungi grow out of their bodies, and sometimes their flesh visibly rots. Stalkers aren’t as fast as Runners, but they’re deadly, always on the lookout and ready to attack. In games, Stalkers sometimes grow out of walls with mushroom tendrils holding them in place. When you pass, they will break free in a surprise attack.

We saw them in HBO’s The Last of Us, but completely grown into the wall and seemingly dead. In some cases it looks like the mushroom network is still alive, but in others it is clearly dead and in ruins.

Clicker Image: Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Probably the scariest sound in the series (and games), Clickers have been infected for some time, with fungus visibly protruding from the head, taking over the eyes. They cannot see, so it is necessary to move slowly and quietly near them. Any noise will alert a Clicker, and they are very good at finding their prey using audio cues. They are easy to identify because of their characteristic clicking noise, a form of echolocation, and because of the huge fruit mushroom that grows from the head. We saw a few on HBO’s The Last of Us at the Boston Historical Museum in episode two.

Bloater / Shambler Image: Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Bloating is the most advanced stage and there are a few different variations within the group. We haven’t seen one on the show yet, but HBO has teased a Bloater in one of The Last of Us trailers. You can tell an Infected is a puff because of its size, grotesque and, naturally, puffed up with bubbles of decaying mushrooms. Bloaters and Shamblers are slower but very strong, and they can have a burst of energy to dash towards an enemy. Mushroom layers act as armor, which also makes them difficult to kill. They can also rip these growths out of their bodies and throw them away, sending noxious acid everywhere. If you get caught by a Bloater in-game, it’s an instant kill and it rips your head in half through the jaw.

Shamblers are basically waterlogged puffies found more on the West Coast in games. They are quite similar, but they emit an acid gas which they spit at their enemies.

Image of the Rat King: Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

We’ve only seen one infected Rat King in the Last of Us games, and it’s pretty gnarly: it’s a chaotic mass of multiple infected Clickers, Runners, and Stalkers, all mixed together. It may be an anomaly, and who knows so well how to see one in the first season of The Last of Us. The battle against the Rat King in The Last of Us Part 2 takes place in two stages, and the monster breaks down into different infected. It has all the characteristics of the infected that compose it, throwing mushroom bombs and emitting poisonous gases.

