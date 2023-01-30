The nuclear industry calls for Britain’s new reactor to be its top priority.





Ministers are under pressure to prioritize launching a government body to develop a fleet of new reactors in the UK after delays over funding disputes between the Treasury and the business unit.

British engineering giant Rolls-Royce, US nuclear power group Westinghouse, labor union Prospect, and members of various political parties have sent letters to the British government calling for an urgent release of the Great British Nuclear (GBN).

The new body was promised last year when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a goal of increasing nuclear power capacity to 24 gigawatts by 2050 in the months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The target was to meet a quarter of the UK’s projected electricity demand and strengthen domestic energy security. The UK currently has 5.88 GW of nuclear capacity.

GBN is an agency that delivers funding to develop new nuclear power projects and help governments and investors get to the point where they can make final investment decisions and start construction.

Successive governments, dating back to the days of Margaret Thatcher’s government in the late 1970s, have promised to build new nuclear power plants on a large scale, but these ambitions have not materialized as the cost and complexity of nuclear energy have often alienated private companies from potential projects. .

Nuclear power also faces fierce competition from environmental groups who claim it leaves a legacy of costly and toxic waste.

Nuclear companies and trade unions hope that GBN will finally deliver a fleet of new reactors as the UK’s five existing nuclear power plants, which met 15.5 per cent of Britain’s electricity demand last year, are rapidly aging. Four out of five current factories are scheduled to close by 2028.

However, GBN’s launch has been delayed due to a funding dispute between the Treasury Department and its Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

In a letter organized by Prospect, a trade union representing engineers, scientists and other professionals in the public and private sectors, we warn that there is no slack.

The letter was signed by MPs including Warrington North Labor MP Charlotte Nichols. Mark Menzies, Conservative MP for Fylde; Then there’s Simon Fell, Conservative MP for Barrow and Furness.

All but one of the UK’s existing reactors are due to be decommissioned by the end of the decade, and this capacity will need to be replaced. Meanwhile, the letter says, the global race to invest in next-generation nuclear technology is fueled by US inflation-reducing laws.

suggestion

Britain should not sleepwalk in the familiar patterns of procrastination and broken promises that have thwarted our nuclear ambitions in the past, he added.

Signatories to the letter, which includes the Northern Powerhouse Partnership of citizens and business leaders in the North of England, warned that GBN must be fully funded to achieve the country’s latest ambitions.

Previous attempts to build a large fleet of new reactors have failed as the government has relied on private companies to carry out the projects. Given the technology’s complexity, experts say it will need government funding at an early stage.

The Government said: Great British Nuclear will be tasked with supporting the project through all stages of the development process and developing a resilient pipeline of new construction projects.

Developed in close collaboration with industry to ensure that governments have the capacity and capacity to realize their ambitions.

