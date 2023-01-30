2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships: All Results and Scores





The 2023 US Figure Skating Championships are underway in San Jose, Calif. at the SAP Center.

The figure skating event returns to the site of the 2018 national championships, which determined the USA team for PyeongChang 2018.

Saturday (January 28) saw both the ice free dance and – later in the evening – the pairs free skate.

Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their fourth national title and second in a row, with the veteran duo landing on the national podium for the 11th time in 12 appearances.

Reigning world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier also won the national title, their first since 2021 after Frazier missed out last year due to a positive Covid-19 test.

On Friday, January 27, 15-year-old Isabeau Levito won her first women’s singles title, beating two-time champion Bradie Tennell by 10 points. Levito led by just 0.02 points after the short program, but widened that gap in the free skate.

The men’s is set to end on Sunday January 29, with Ilia Malinin one skate away from her first national title at 18. 2015 champion Jason Brown, competing for the first time since Beijing 2022, is 10 points behind Malinin.

2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Pairs scores and results – Free Skate (Total Scores)

1. Knierim/Frazer – 227.97

2. Chan/Howe – 196.86

3. Kam/O’Shea – 184.01

4. Baram/Tiumensev – 179.08

5. Squares/Fernandez – 176.34

6. McBeath/Bartholomay – 172.74

7. Mokhova/Mokhov – 148.84

8. Digest/Sadusky – 137.96

Ice Dance – Free Dance (Total Scores)

1. Madison Chock and Evan Bates – 229.75

2. Caroline Green and Michael Parsons – 207.46

3. Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko – 198.45

4. Emily Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik – 198.13

5. Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville – 189.84

6. Lorraine McNamara and Anton Spiridonov – 189.15

7. Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen – 183.05

8. Eva Pate and Logan Bye – 182.61

Full results can be found here.

