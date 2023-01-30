Conflicting claims between Russia and Ukraine over control of villages in Donetsk region





Russia and Ukraine had conflicting claims on Sunday over who controls the territories near Vlahodatne in eastern Donetsk region.

Russia’s Wagner mercenary army claimed control of the town, while the Ukrainian military said its forces repulsed the attack.

Units of the National Guard of Ukraine repelled an attack by occupation forces in the … Blahodatne … area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a daily morning report, referring to Saturday’s fighting. Troops also repulsed Russian attacks in areas near 13 other settlements in the Donetsk region.

But the Wagner Group, which the United States has designated as a transnational criminal organization, said on its Telegram messaging app on Saturday that its unit had taken control of Blahodatne.

The French news agency reported that there was no immediate confirmation from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

As the war escalated in the Donetsk region, the exact front lines were unclear, especially around the town of Bakhmut, where heavy fighting has been raging in recent weeks. The Wagner Group has made hasty claims of success before.

Ukraine said Russia had not captured Bahmut, but the situation on the frontlines was becoming increasingly difficult. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday it was serious.

Donetsk Region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on a Telegram messaging app that Saturday’s Russian attack killed one person and four civilians and wounded 17 in Bahmut.

Away from the battlefield, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Sunday that the return of basic military training in Russian secondary schools underscores the increasingly militarized mood in Russia.

Participants watch an instructor during a military training for civilians at the sports and patriotic club “Yaropolk” in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, on December 3, 2022.

Middle school education will be compulsory from September. Russia announced similar compulsory education for university students in December.

Britain’s Ministry of Education said returning a military curriculum to Russian schools seemed deliberately reminiscent of the Soviet Union, which applied a similar military curriculum to schools.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council chairman Oleksi Danilov told RFE/RL that Moscow is preparing a new offensive for February 24, the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

“Now they are preparing for maximum revitalization, and I believe they have to make some progress by the anniversary,” said Danilov. “It’s no secret that, as they say themselves, they are preparing a new wave by February 24th.”

Some information for this report was obtained from AP, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

