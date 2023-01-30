Japanese companies step up intelligence gathering as US-China tensions rise





A growing number of Japanese companies are stepping up their intelligence gathering as the country finds itself increasingly exposed to growing tensions between the United States and China.

Companies in sectors historically less exposed to geopolitical disruption, including Suntory and Mitsubishi Chemical, have hired risk executives and created new roles and dedicated teams in recent months as they catch up with their counterparts in more politically sensitive sectors.

The move to bolster their risk management capacity comes as investors call on Japanese companies to strengthen their disclosures on their response and preparedness to contingencies such as the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and heightened tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. .

Kyohei Yabu, research director at the Japan External Trade Organization, said Japanese companies often face the dilemma of how they can keep up with changing regulations in the world’s two largest economies.

The risk of Japanese companies being caught between the two sides is increasing, he said.

A report from consultancy PwC Advisory released in September found that almost a third of listed Japanese companies with sales of more than $500 billion ($3.9 billion) cite geopolitics in their annual reports. , compared to 11% a year earlier.

Japanese companies have been slower to react to economic security and geopolitical risks than American and European companies, said Kazuhide Ueno, an attorney at law firm TMI Associates.

For investors, corporate safety initiatives have become a criteria like ESG [environmental, social and governance] to judge the value of a company, Ueno said. According to his research, the number of Japanese companies mentioning economic security in their annual reports more than doubled to 27 this fiscal year, from 11 in previous years.

Last month, Suntory poached Go Eguchi, an American executive from the Mitsubishi trading house, appointing him as the beverage groups’ first director of intelligence.

A person close to the company said the group, which owns US whiskey maker Jim Beam bourbon, has recognized the need to step up its intelligence gathering, after being warned of US regulatory challenges if it establishes a seat for a joint venture in a given country. too close to China.

Mitsubishi Chemical, Japan’s largest chemical company, created the position of supply chain manager last year to oversee risk in the management of its factories, logistics, purchasing and climate measures. The role will also include managing future geopolitical risks, such as China’s invasion of Taiwan, according to the company.

Mitsubishi Chemical was in negotiations to buy coal from Russia when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Within days, he had entered into talks with Australian suppliers. The pivot, analysts said, stressed the need for a high-level role to manage these risks.

The group has also set up a team dedicated to risk management. Such a structure has always been necessary as a global company, but we simply didn’t have it, the company said.

Last year, Hitachi appointed its chief financial officer as chief risk officer, setting up working groups to discuss crisis management and regional geopolitical risks.

Although there is no named leader, beverage maker Kirin has also launched internal discussions on how its subsidiary in Taiwan would respond in the event of an eventuality, such as an invasion by China.

The companies’ focus on geopolitical challenges and economic security coincides with efforts by the Japanese government, which passed an economic security bill in May to ensure a stable supply of critical materials such as chips and batteries. amid supply chain risks.

