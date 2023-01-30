Ukrainians arrive in UK to begin training on British Challenger 2 tanks





Ukrainian forces have arrived in Britain to begin training on Challenger 2 tanks, the Ministry of Defense said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has agreed to deliver a tank squadron to Ukraine to support Ukraine’s efforts to regain territory lost to Russian forces.

According to reports, four British Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to Eastern Europe immediately, with eight more coming soon.

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Alex Chalk told the House of Commons that Britain would begin teaching Ukrainian soldiers how to use and repair tanks “next Monday”.

He said the “intention” was for the Challenger 2s to arrive in Ukraine “at the end of March”.

Before that, Mr Chalk said there would be “a really important training program for the tank crew who will be operating these vehicles as well as the people who will be doing the maintenance”.

The US and Germany are also set to deliver heavy tanks to Ukraine, and other countries, such as France, are not ruling out tank support, which could be a pivotal move in Kyiv’s war effort against Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for hundreds of tanks to repel the expected spring offensive.

The projected deployment of Leopard 2s, Challenger 2s and American Abramshas were overruled by Russia, which predicted they would “burn” on the Ukrainian battlefield.

“I’m sure many experts understand the absurdity of this idea,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“This is a rather disastrous plan simply because of the technical aspects.

“The important thing is that this is a completely obvious overestimation of the potential to add to Ukraine’s armed forces (tank supply). This is another fallacy and a rather profound one,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forces.net/ukraine/ukrainians-arrive-uk-begin-training-british-challenger-2-tanks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos