Former UK Education Minister Attacks Plan to Reduce Vocational Qualifications | vocational education





A coalition of former education ministers has attacked the UK government’s disastrous plan to scrap dozens of popular vocational qualifications and force students to take their preferred new T-levels.

Former Labor and Education Minister David Blunchett fears that the widespread scrapping of qualifications like BTecs from 2025 could be counterproductive and could backfire on 17- and 18-year-olds choosing A-levels rather than the required vocational qualifications required by the state. I did. .

All quality channels for filling and hiring the vast vacancies that exist at this moment should be encouraged rather than abolished, and the clear promises given in Parliament must be honored, said Lord Blunkett.

A joint letter from the group to Education Minister Gillian Keegan accused the Department of Education (DfE) of breaking its previous promise to stop funding and replace a small number of applied qualifications with T-levels.

Blunchett and Ken Baker, who served as education ministers under Margaret Thatcher, as well as former Conservative education ministers David Willett and Joe Johnson, and fellow Liberal Democrats and Senate Vice-President Sue Garden were among the signatories.

A copy of the letter seen by the Guardian states: These qualifications are popular with students, respected by employers, and highly regarded by universities. Eliminating them would have disastrous effects on social mobility, economic growth and our public services.

It’s hard to think of a worse time to scrap an extended diploma in health and social work, for example. Given their importance to the health care workforce, removing funding for these qualifications would wreak havoc on the NHS.

BTecs is the best-known Applied General Qualification, with approximately 200,000 students each year earning the BTec qualification at Level 3, equivalent to A-Level. This qualification is nationally recognized for apprenticeship and technical training admissions and university admissions.

The government wants more students in the UK to take the T-level qualifications introduced in 2020 but so far only available in seven career fields, including education and childcare, construction, health and sciences. More subjects will be added later this year, but universities are still reluctant to teach due to lack of demand, additional costs, and significant job placements required.

Critics also say the T-level is too narrowly focused. Each T-level corresponds to three A-levels or BTec subjects, so students can only take one course after completing the GCSE.

The government has promised that funding for BTecs and similar entitlements will be protected while T-levels roll out. In April of last year, Nadhim Zahawi, then Minister of Education, and Diana Barran, Minister of Education in the Senate, said in a parliamentary debate that only a fraction of the general qualifications applicable would be removed.

But in January, the DfE guide included a list of subjects ministers had consciously chosen to cut funding for, which researchers found meant cutting 75 of 134 related qualifications.

The letter urged Keegan to exempt all 134 qualifications from curling, saying it remains an important pathway to higher education and employment for many young people.

Blunkett said: Failure to listen to what the business is saying and of course make sure there are real options that include T levels is damaging to the economy and completely contradicts the momentum of Jeremy Hunts speech last Friday.

A Labor colleague warned that reducing student selection to A or T levels could backfire. “I fear the government still doesn’t understand that the path to T-levels is now being tightened to the point where A-level applications are actually easier,” he said.

Bill Watkin, president of the Sixth Form Colleges Association, which is leading a campaign to protect student choice by retaining BTecs, said scrapping so many valuable credentials over a two-year period was absolutely unacceptable.

Unless the government reverses this decision and begins incorporating some evidence and transparency into policymaking, tens of thousands of students will be left without higher education or a pathway to employment, and many employers will be left without the skilled workforce they need, he said. he said.

A DfE spokesperson said: BTecs that are no longer available are BTecs with low takeup, poor results, or overlapping T-levels. We have also introduced a Transition Year for students who have taken BTecs to transition to a T-level qualification.

We are committed to creating a world-class education system that provides a ladder for all and provides young people with the skills and knowledge to prepare them for higher education and the world of work.

