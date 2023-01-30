



The British government has finally decided to act tough to deal with aggressive Iranian terrorism on British soil. But is Downing Street looking down on a network of inconspicuous extremist cultural institutions?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the military organization most feared by Britain’s May Terrorist, Iran, over the next few weeks.

The impending decision follows Tehran’s execution of a dual citizen since the 1980s, this month’s execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.

MI5 Secretary-General Ken McCallum recently confirmed that Iranian agents planned 10 attacks on British soil in 2022. Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the government is spending more and more time responding to Iran’s malign activities in the UK.

Designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization is both commendable and necessary. But this gesture alone will not be enough to curb the regime’s campaign of terror and intimidation. Tehran’s covert operations infrastructure goes far beyond the IRGC. According to a new policy document from the United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), the Iranian regime has for years actively run several influential institutions with a brick-and-mortar outlet in the UK that is part of a worldwide network of cultural organizations. The overarching goal of these institutions is to amplify the regime’s anti-Western ideology and foster a base of loyal supporters to further the regime’s goals. There are at least 4 organizations active in the UK.

Most controversial is the British Islamic Center (ICEL), the representative office of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While ICEL’s mission is simply to provide spiritual and ethical guidance for the Muslim community, the center is currently under active scrutiny by the Charity Council for serious governance issues.

This is not the first time UK regulators have intervened. An official warning was issued after ICEL held an all-night prayer meeting for Qasem Soleimani in 2020. As a former commander of Iran’s Quds Force, a unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) responsible for operations abroad, including cooperation with terrorist groups, Soleimani had British military blood on his hands.

Despite these concerns, ICEL’s UK office has received over 100,000 grants as part of government support for businesses during Covid.

The Tehran network of UK-based cultural institutions may be more than propaganda. Such an agency could serve as a conduit for Iran to include the IRGC and its intelligence agents in the UK. One such institution is the Islamic University accredited by Middlesex University. It reported links to Iran’s Al Mustafa International University, which is under U.S. counterterrorism sanctions for serving as a recruitment agency for the IRGC’s Quds Force.

There is a growing consensus across the UK’s political spectrum that the time has come to match tough words with stern action. The continued threat from Iranian agents on deadly missions in the UK clearly requires comprehensive action. It’s time to eradicate the Tehran network of so-called cultural institutions.

Sir Ivor Roberts was British Ambassador to Yugoslavia, Ireland and Italy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/01/29/irans-network-uk-cultural-institutions-must-closed/

