Ukraine-Russia War – Latest News: The frontlines are very tough as Putin attacks relentlessly, Zelensky said.





The moment Zelensky said the tank would be delivered

Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

In a daily speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of Russia’s relentless attacks on the frontlines.

Mr. Zelensky said the situation at the front line was very difficult as there was constant fighting in the eastern Donetsk region.

The president added that Russia wants to draw the conflict out of a war of attrition. He said: We need to speed things up, speed up supplies and open up the new weapons options Ukraine needs.

Talks reported to be underway on the long-range missile and request for military aircraft were confirmed by Ukraine’s defense minister, who said in an interview with Canadian television that he saw the military aircraft as a game changer.

The discussion came after shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday killed three civilians and damaged a hospital and a school.

A missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, reportedly killed one civilian and injured several others.

Meanwhile, an attack by the mercenary Wagner Group on Vlahodatne, east of Donetsk, was repulsed by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Bottom line Show latest update 1675033249 Frontline situation is very difficult, says Zelensky.

In a daily speech, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of Russia’s relentless attacks on the frontlines.

In a visibly melancholy tone, Zelensky said: The situation is very difficult. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other parts of the Donetsk region are under constant Russian attack.

There are constant attempts to break through our defenses.

Zelensky reiterated reports from a previous speech of fierce fighting in the Donetsk region on Saturday amid reports that Ukrainian forces were struggling to capture Bakhmut, the epicenter of fighting in the region.

President Zelensky went on to say: We are doing everything to ensure that our pressure exceeds the offensive capabilities of the occupying forces.

Russia hopes to drag out the war to exhaust our forces. So we must use time as a weapon.

We need to speed up events and speed up the supply and opening of new weapon options that Ukraine needs.

President Zelensky paid tribute to those killed in shelling in Kherson on Sunday, where three people were killed.

Daniel Rest 29 Jan 2023 23:00

1675056642Germany warns of arms race as Zelensky calls for faster arms supply.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of competition to supply advanced weapons systems to Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelensky demanded faster supplies from the West.

Zelensky urged Western allies to supply Ukraine with new types of weapons, saying Ukraine is facing a very difficult situation in the Donetsk region and is under constant Russian attack. He also requested the supply of long-range missiles and fighter jets to bolster the country’s air defense.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks in a joint statement with Chilean President Gabriel Boric after a meeting at La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago on January 29, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

However, the German chancellor advised against engaging in a perpetual race to outdo each other when it comes to weapons systems.

The question of fighters is not raised at all, Scholz said. He turned down Kyiv’s request for fighter supplies.

Namita Singh Jan 30, 2023 05:30

1675055742 There is no point in talking to Kyiv, said the Russian chief minister.

With the US supplying tanks to Ukraine, there is no point in talking to Kyiv or Western puppet masters, RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Ryabkov said no one in the West had offered a serious initiative to address the Ukraine crisis.

Namita Singh Jan 30, 2023 05:15

1675054842Scholz downplays differences for Ukraine on tour of South America.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tried to bolster support for Ukraine during his first trip to South America, but disagreements emerged with his host when Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez declared there were no plans to send arms to the region.

On the three-day trip, Mr. Scholz emphasized unity, noting that the three countries he visits – Argentina, Chile and Brazil – all condemned the Russian aggression at the United Nations General Assembly last year.

But Western sanctions against Russia in the aftermath of the war and skyrocketing food and energy prices have hit the region particularly hard, calling into question the Western approach.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric speaks next to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a joint statement after the meeting at La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago on January 29, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fernandez told a joint news conference with Scholz in Buenos Aires on Saturday that Argentina, like Germany, wants to help restore peace as soon as possible.

But when asked if Argentina would send arms to Ukraine to fend off Russian forces, as Germany and its Western allies did, he adamantly refused.

Argentina and Latin America have no plans to send arms to Ukraine or any other conflict zone, he said.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric did not mention the war in his opening remarks at a press conference with Scholz in Santiago, Chile, but focused on economic cooperation, especially in the commodity sector.

Namita Singh Jan 30, 2023 05:00

1675053922NATOS Chairman Urges South Korea to Increase Military Assistance to Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg today urged South Korea to increase military aid to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy not to provide arms to countries in conflict following the Russian invasion.

Mr. Stoltenberg is in Seoul, the first stop on a trip that includes Japan, and aims to strengthen ties with US allies amidst the war in Ukraine and rising competition from China.

In a meeting with senior South Korean officials, the NATO secretary-general insisted that events in Europe and North America were linked to other regions and that the alliance wanted to help manage global threats by strengthening partnerships in Asia.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a conversation at the Choi Institute in Seoul on January 30, 2023.

(Getty Images)

Choi, in Seoul, thanked South Korea for its non-lethal aid to Ukraine but urged more aid, adding ammunition was urgent.

South Korea has signed major contracts to provide hundreds of tanks, aircraft and other weapons to NATO member Poland since the start of the war, but South Korean President Seok-Yeol Yoon has said that his country’s laws on arms provision to conflict-affected countries will provide arms to Ukraine. said it does. difficult.

Stoltenberg noted that countries such as Germany, Sweden and Norway had similar policies but changed them.

If you don’t want despotism and tyranny to triumph, (Ukrainians) need weapons. that’s the reality.

Jens Stoltenberg

Namita SinghJan 30, 2023 04:45

1675052122What did the Russian Defense Minister say when Ben Wallace visited Moscow?

On this evening’s Putin vs. the West program, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace spoke of the journey he made to Moscow in February to make a breakthrough and prevent war.

He recalled conversations with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

And I remember telling Minister Shoigu that they would fight. He also said he had no intention of breaking in, Wallace said.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace leaves after attending a weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London, on 10 January 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Wallace said it was a Russian protest against bullying or force. I will lie to you You know I’m lying I know you know I’m lying and I will still lie to you. He knew I knew and I knew he knew. But, in my opinion, it was something like this. I am strong

I remember when we walked out, General Gerasimov said he would never be humiliated again. We used to be the 4th army in the world, but now we are the 2nd army. Now it’s America and us. And in that moment, there was a sense of subliminal why. [they were doing this].

ben wallace

Namita Singh Jan 30, 2023 04:15

1675051200Pavlychko, famous poet and author of the Declaration of Ukrainian Sovereignty, dies at 93

Ukrainian poet, literary critic and politician Dmitro Pavlichko has died at the age of 93.

Active in Soviet Ukraine, Pavlychko was one of the founders of Rukh (Ukrainian People’s Movement), the first major independent political party in a Soviet-controlled country.

In 1990 he co-authored the Declaration of Ukrainian National Sovereignty, which overruled the powers of the Soviet Union.

He served as ambassador to neighboring Slovakia and later Poland in post-Soviet Ukraine before being awarded the country’s highest honor, the Hero of Ukraine, in 2004.

In a Telegram post, President Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to Pavlichko’s political and literary achievements, calling him an outstanding poet.

Daniel Rest30 Jan 2023 04:00

1675049420Boris Johnson said Putin threatened to kill me with missile attack

Boris Johnson claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him with a missile strike ahead of the invasion of Ukraine, saying he would only have a minute to make a call.

The former prime minister said the special talks took place in February after a last-ditch visit to Kyiv to show Western support for Ukraine amid growing fears of attack.

Mr Johnson, who will emerge as a staunch supporter of Volodymyr Zelensky’s government, made his point in BBC Two’s new three-part series, watching how the West grappled with Mr Putin in the years leading up to the invasion.

Our political correspondent Adam Forrest has more:

Namita Singh Jan 30, 2023 03:30

1675047600U.S. Official Meets with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister to Ensure Transparency in Aid

US government investigators met with Ukraine’s deputy prime minister to discuss a proposal for a new audit mechanism to ensure transparency in the use of partner aid.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, who is also the head of infrastructure projects in Ukraine, added that all funds used for infrastructure repair and reconstruction should be monitored with US support.

The scrutiny of how aid is being used in Ukraine has recently increased after a scandal involving the sale of food packages at inflated prices forced Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov to resign.

Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov said in a Facebook post: I am grateful to my American colleagues for their leadership role in supporting our country in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

Today, Ukraine shows the world that it is a reliable and predictable partner with anti-corruption agencies, and we continue to move in this direction.

Daniel Rest30 Jan 2023 03:00

1675044000Zelensky calls for Russia ban from 2024 Paris Olympics in recent speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his stance on Russian athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, suggesting that they have shown that terrorism is somehow acceptable.

He added that he sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his determined campaign.

Zelensky said in his recent speech: The International Olympic Committee’s attempt to bring Russian athletes back to the Olympic Games is an attempt to show the world that terrorism is somehow acceptable.

As if you could turn a blind eye to what Russia is doing in Kherson, Kharkiv, Bahmut and Avdivka, which have recently been targeted by concentrated attacks.

His recent comments have been accompanied by references to the tragedies of the 20th century, including Hitler’s hosting of the Berlin Olympics in 1936.

Zelensky added that the Olympic movement and terrorist states should never cross paths.

Daniel Rest30 Jan 2023 02:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-russia-putin-nukes-war-on-nato-b2271670.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos