Last of Us episode 3 review: Nick Offerman leads the San Junipero of zombies





If you liked Black Mirrors San Junipero, you’ll want to consider Long, Long Time, the third episode of The Last of Us on HBO Max, starring Parks and Recreations Nick Offerman in a guest role as Bill.

No, San Junipero has nothing to do with zombies, and Long, Long Time has nothing to do with uploading your personality to an endless 1980s club scene. They share a much more niche category : stand-alone episodes that pivot from the general focus of their respective TV series to present a sci-fi-tinged queer love story.

Back in 2016, everyone I knew was watching San Junipero, saying they hadn’t watched San Junipero yet, or telling me I should watch San Junipero, the fourth episode of Black Mirror’s third season. It wasn’t that I knew a lot of Black Mirror fans; it’s just that I know a lot of queer people who love gender television. Eventually I looked at San Junipero. It was lovely! I have never seen another episode of Black Mirror.

San Junipero is widely regarded as one of the best television episodes to come out in 2016, and is still praised for being essentially the only episode of Black Mirror where technology is a good thing, it’s good, instead of a Twilight Zone horror. But for many, San Junipero is most fondly remembered because a romance-centric genre story is rare enough to be seen on television, let alone one where a gay couple can stroll together at sunset. .

Did you enjoy what San Junipero did for bisexual and lesbian sci-fi fans? Would you like to see The Last of Us do it for (white) gay people?

Well, may I interest you in a 60-minute short where Nick Offerman plays a survivalist locked in a zombie apocalypse who learns the irreplaceable value of another man’s affectionate attachment, as you follow their relationship from its beginning to a peaceful end in old age?

[Ed. note: The rest of this piece contains broad spoilers for Long, Long Time.]

Also Joel and Ellie are there too I guess, but whatever. They end the episode, only appearing at the beginning and end, leaving the rest to director Peter Hoar and writer Craig Mazin to expand on Bill and Frank. And they do. The game’s appearance Bills is minor, and Frank is dead before the player even finds out he exists. What the players know is that their relationship ended badly. It can be inferred that they were lovers, but there is no direct confirmation of this. The Frank (played by The White Lotus Murray Bartlett) and Bill of The Last of Us TV show are almost complete retreads.

Offerman frankly stuns in the role of a self-reliant picker who freezes like a deer when presented with the freely given intimacy he never dared allow himself to need. Bill and Frank kiss, fuck and argue; they cook, make art and surprise each other with gifts of love; they find much struggle but greater joy in building a pocket of paradise in the desert.

If the episode has a sticking point, it’s that these guys are almost literally Log Cabin Republicans (although the log cabin is a modern colonial in suburban Boston). Or, and I put my best Surfer Dude accent here, get your own and then actively resist creating a community to share with others even though you absolutely have the resources to do so? Not (queer) radical, man. Not (queer) radical at all.

But it’s a failing point of all The Last of Us, game and show, in that, regardless of race or creed, it molds its characters to a lionization of the largely mythical idea of ​​ownership. private and isolationist defended with justice against chaos.

Both Offermans and Bartletts’ performances make the episode transcend The Last of Us’ limited ideas of ideal society, turning Long, Long Time into the best episode of the show’s first season. Time and subsequent seasons as they come along will tell if it turns out to be the show’s best installment, period.

But until then, no pun intended, it can be enjoyed in isolation from the rest of The Last of Us. If you can watch the satisfying thing everyone is talking about without signing up for hours of notoriously austere television on either side, well , it’s an easy sell. Autonomous status propelled San Junipero’s spread across the face of queer discourse, and he may also walk Long, Long Time into the queer sci-fi hall of fame.

