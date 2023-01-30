Political News – Latest: Zahawi attacks press after looting. ‘Charisma’ Johnson Replacement Proposal | Latest Updates | political news





Boris Johnson claims that Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him with a missile ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson claimed that Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him with a missile during a call ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The former prime minister claimed the Russian leader said in a “extraordinary” conversation following a visit to Kyiv in February: “I don’t want to harm you, but one minute with a missile would be enough.”

Mr Johnson, who will become a key supporter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration in the months after the Russian invasion, made the claim as part of a new BBC Two series looking at how the West grappled with Mr Putin in the years before the war.

The former prime minister recalled warning Putin during a visit to Kyiv that an invasion of Ukraine would be disastrous and that if he did, the West would impose tougher sanctions on Russia.

Johnson also told the Russian leader that this escalation would see Western countries increase their support for Ukraine.

“He said, ‘Boris, you said that Ukraine will not join NATO for a while. […] What is soon?’ And I said, ‘I’m not going to join NATO for a while’. You know that perfectly well,’ Johnson said of his call with President Putin.

“He threatened me at one point and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but a missile is enough for a minute’ or something like that.”

Read more below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/politics-news-latest-zahawi-removed-from-position-over-serious-breach-of-ministerial-code-12593360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos