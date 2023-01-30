‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 review: Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett star in an hour that lives up to the hype (SPOILERS)





Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the third episode of The Last of Us, which aired January 29 on HBO.

CN—

If the hype surrounding The Last of Us felt at all excessive during the first two episodes, the third chapter of the HBO series lives up to all the hype, claiming early what will almost inevitably be discussed as the one of the best hours of television in 2023.

Folding a self-contained story into the larger canvas of this dystopian, zombie-ridden world, the show unearths a tale of love and tenderness amid chaos and violence, while making disproportionately good use of the haunting ballad by Linda Ronstadt Long, Long Time just to punctuate things.

Feeling almost like an episode in an anthology series, I think Tales of the Last of Us’s centerpiece revolved around Bill (Nick Offerman), a surly doomsday prepper, who reluctantly welcomes weary traveler Frank (The White Lotus Murray Bartlett, who somehow seems to be everywhere these days).

After they share a meal, Frank plays the piano to Bills, kisses him, and ends up staying, well, for the rest of their lives. It culminates with Frank falling ill, choosing to kill himself after one last lavish dinner, and Bill deciding to join him in saying goodbye to this cruel world.

I am satisfied. And you were my goal, Bill tells Frank, who responds by saying, I don’t support that. But from an objective point of view, it’s incredibly romantic.

It was, and Ronstadt’s vocal strains should spark renewed interest in her 1970 hit faster than you can say Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush’s 1985 hit that enjoyed a resurgence. unexpected thanks to Stranger Things. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The real emotional shock came at the end, when Joel (Pedro Pascal), who had known the couple, and his traveling companion Ellie (Bella Ramsey) find Bill’s suicide note, in which he talks about saving Frank and how her love for him changed. his morbid and cynical gaze.

Before, I hated the world and was happy when everyone died, he writes. But I was wrong.

The final shot, through the window where they lay together, was the near perfect of an almost perfect hour of television.

Thanks to its association with the award-winning game, The Last of Us was burdened with the kind of expectations that almost inevitably led to disappointment or once the media machinery got carried away, backlash. Still, the show rose to that challenge, and while the third episode is probably the best of the nine, it has some company that at least comes close before the seasons end.

Joel and Ellie are about to face new dangers, and the story will continue with the obvious announcement that HBO has renewed it for a second season. Whether on its own or in this larger context, a series-defining episode like this is worth savoring for now, and perhaps for a long, long time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/29/entertainment/the-last-of-us-episode-3-review/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos