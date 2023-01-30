Lifesaving drug vending machines expand as opioid crisis rages in US | Opioid crisis





The police chief of the small town of Vine Grove, Ky., knew from heartbreaking experience why he needed a vending machine outside his office.

Kenneth Mattingly’s daughter was twice brought to the brink of death by heroin and twice pulled out by paramedics wearing the antidote naloxone. Then Mattingly responded to an opioid overdose call early last year in which a woman saved a friend’s life because she was carrying a naloxone spray, often known by its brand name Narcan .

She was a recovering drug addict herself and happened to have some Narcan that she got from one of her treatment centers. So she hit him with a dose and brought him back. We hit him with a few others and basically saved his life, he said.

It got me thinking. He probably would have died if she hadn’t had Narcan. I gave Narcan to my policemen to be on duty but they are still slow to arrive and people are dying in the meantime.

Police and paramedics consider naloxone a wonder drug. A spray of the antidote can reverse an overdose so quickly that within minutes a person is up and walking away, sometimes unaware how close to death they are. But it takes on average nearly 10 minutes for a paramedic or the police to reach an overdosed person. In rural areas it can be much longer.

Every time I filled this machine, within days it was emptyKenneth Mattingly

There is, on average, one death per week from opioids in Vine Grove and surrounding Hardin County, not atypical for an area hard hit by the worst drug epidemic in US history. United. Mattingly thought it would be a good idea if everyone who knew someone addicted to drugs had naloxone on hand. But how do you get what was technically a prescription drug into the hands of the general public?

One night while watching the news, the police chief was struck by a news story about an Indiana hospital setting up a naloxone vending machine for free and no questions asked.

Within months, Mattingly had won the support of the city’s mayor and set up Kentucky’s first naloxone vending machine, revamped with a pay-disabled feature of the same type that dispenses chocolate bars and cans of soft drinks. , in an alcove outside the Vine Grove Police Department. .

A Narcan (naloxone) vending machine. Photography: Jim West/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

The location was apparently no deterrent as the machine was emptied within 24 hours, reflecting the extent of the opioid epidemic in a state where overdose deaths jumped 49% in 2020. Kentucky has the third highest drug overdose death rate in the nation.

Mattingly, who left the police department last month to work as a detective in a nearby town, occasionally spoke to those collecting naloxone as the machine was repeatedly replenished.

He ran the gamut of people. I had a 75 year old grandfather whose son is a drug addict and he was visiting me this weekend. He said he wanted to have Narcan at home in case his grandson overdosed. There were construction workers who encountered people who overdosed, so they would pick him up, he said.

I told people, take two or three boxes. Put it in your house, keep it in your car, keep it in your bathroom, keep it wherever you think you need it.

Naloxone vending machines have proliferated across the country, from rural counties to college campuses and prisons, as the United States continues to struggle to contain the growing toll of an epidemic that the Centers for Disease Control estimates and Prevention, has claimed more than 700,000 lives since the crisis took hold in 1999, driven by drugmakers pushing prescription painkillers.

You will not use it on yourself. This is for a rescue situation

Nearly 110,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States last year, the vast majority from opioids. But now the rising death toll is mainly due to fentanyl, a powerful opioid up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The drug is frequently produced in China and smuggled into the United States via Mexico to be mixed with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Earlier this month, New York City, which experiences drug overdoses every four hours, announced it would join cities from Philadelphia to San Diego in installing vending machines filled with naloxone sprays. Municipalities and organizations across the country place them in fire stations, libraries and even churches. No payment is required, although some machines offer the user the option to enter basic demographics and ask for advice.

Wayne State University in Michigan has already installed 15 naloxone vending machines in public plazas, local jails and its own campus in Detroit. He has funds to place 20 more this year.

Matt Costello, program manager for Wayne State’s Center for Behavioral Health and Justice, said the machines are designed to make it easier and faster to get naloxone, no questions asked. They have already distributed more than 19,000 antidote kits.

The anti-overdose drug Narcan. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP

Our idea was, how do we create an effective, low-barrier way to make naloxone accessible even to those who weren’t concerned with opioids? We understand that people who take a naloxone kit may not even be opiate users because you’re not going to use it on yourself. This is for a rescue situation. Often people get these kits to help others, he said.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Biden government have sought to make it easier to get naloxone without a prescription by declaring a public health emergency, and states have passed their own access laws. But Costello said it wasn’t without its problems.

We had two separate occasions where an assistant went to a pharmacy and got a free naloxone kit, no problem. But when they went to see their GP for another appointment, the doctor said, I didn’t know you had a problem with opioids. I see you’re taking naloxone. It was on their medical records. It’s a barrier that we felt didn’t need to be there, he said.

There are almost no downsides to the drug. It is safe to administer repeatedly to someone who is overdosing. It is not addictive and cannot be misused to get high.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy considers naloxone so safe that earlier this month he announced his state would allow anyone as young as 14 to get free supplies from a pharmacy without a prescription or having to s ‘identify.

Certainly, naloxone alone will not end the opioid epidemic. Repelling this challenge requires constant vigilance from all of us, he said. But this cutting-edge policy will ensure that a crucial and life-saving tool gets into the hands of more people, free of charge and anonymously, so that we can save more precious lives and empower those struggling with addiction to treatment.

Still, Mattingly said there were still objections to the Vine Grove vending machine.

I was accused of bringing in drug addicts. People were saying they were going to sit in our parking lot to inject heroin and bring their friends to Narcan, and then they were going to break into people’s cars in order to get money to get more medicine. It never happened, he said.

I got a lot of flack for this, as did the mayor. But we weathered the storm and it became something, that once the negativity faded, I’m telling you, every time I filled that machine, within days it was empty. There was definitely a huge need in the community.

Mattingly, who has saved several lives with naloxone, said Vine Grove has felt the benefits with a drop in emergency calls due to overdoses, although it’s too early to tell how many lives are being saved.

Costello said the proliferation of naloxone vending machines is a reflection of how deep the opioid epidemic is in American society and how far it still has to go.

Change is a slow process, but we are now seeing recognition of the need for rescue, like Narcan, as well as the need for treatment. This negative perception of people who are drawn into a difficult addiction is changing, he said.

The evolution of that has been monumental. We were now seeing other creative uses for the Narcan cast. The old newspaper boxes you put a coin in are now repurposed for distributing Narcan.

