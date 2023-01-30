Another threat to UK press freedom





Official Secrets Act is not there to protect secrets, as the old joke says, but to protect public officials. The first overhaul of Britain’s espionage apparatus since the Official Secrets Act was updated in 1989 means this is no laughing matter. A loosely worded and far-reaching national security bill that has reached the reporting stage in the Senate risks focusing on civil society groups with investigative journalists, whistleblowers and spies. Information leaks that embarrass the government can result in prison sentences. All of this comes from governments providing enough material to discredit themselves. If this bill passes as drafted, it could be a harsh tool for future governments that shirk their responsibilities even more than in recent years.

The National Security Act makes it a criminal offense to post or disclose any protected information that could prejudice Britain and directly or indirectly assist foreign powers. The bill makes no distinction between adversaries and allies, nor between spies and some state-funded foreign civil society groups. For example, NGOs subsidized by the Danish government for reporting bribery are treated the same as Russian agents. In an age where media groups, whistleblowers and NGOs are working together across national borders to expose abuses of power, this is obviously worrisome. An easy solution would be to insert the Legislative Council’s recommendation into the statutory public interest defense for journalists into the bill. Despite broad party support for such provisions, the government has so far challenged them.

It makes sense for some to update Britain’s antiquated espionage laws, which are over 100 years old. They currently fail to capture the 21st century threat of a hostile nation capable of attacking British infrastructure and institutions with impunity from overseas computers. New laws are needed to deter state-sponsored cyberattacks and foreign influence campaigns, especially in the context of Russia’s war in Ukraine and aggressive China.

But without additional safeguards, the bill will further chill responsible journalism. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Britain promised to crack down on oligarchs and dictators. But the reality is darker. According to a Financial Times investigation, lawyers for Yevgeny Prigozhin, a subject of sanctions by Russia’s notorious Wagner Group, have been given permission by the British government to sue for defamation in British courts.

Collecting information improperly is already a crime, as phone hackers have discovered. But responsible journalists already have to contend with a British framework in which there are no American-style constitutional protections for free speech, contempt of court, rich-penny claimant-friendly defamation laws, the threat of private prosecution, and data protection laws all exist. do. Called to suppress unfavorable articles. It’s no surprise that the UK has fallen in the Censorships rankings for freedom of speech. Another punitive and dubious law means newsrooms and whistleblowers will self-censor.

Legislation is urgently needed. But a pattern emerges with governments consistently using lax language to take comprehensive measures to break established checks and balances, from cracking down on protesters to undermining institutional oversight. Bad drafting is not the result of carelessness, but of willful obscurity designed to evade the exact same kind of accountability that public interest journalism enforces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/73e39ffd-b146-4fea-9500-358dcae5dd52 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos