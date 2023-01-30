The Last of Us: Episode 3 Review





This review contains full spoilers for episode three of The Last of Us, now available on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 review.

Episode 3 of The Last of Us strays out of the way in its first major deviation from the story told in-game. In doing so, it beautifully tells a story of romance found in a seemingly hopeless place in a chapter relatively actionless that instead focuses on the love and sadness that companionship and loneliness can bring. It’s a masterful hour of television, displaying everything the adaptation is looking for at its best.

While the overall story of the series follows Joel and Ellie, this chapter belongs firmly to Bill and Frank. We first encounter the former in a relatively light-hearted sequence as Nick Offerman’s Bill channels his inner Kevin McAllister into the brewing of a trap-laden compound. He seems content, if not fulfilled with his lonely life, unaware that he is about to find love in the most unlikely place – at the bottom of a ditch.

Offerman is exceptional as Bill, showing us a much softer side than ever glimpsed in the game. He was asked to express a huge range of varying emotional states over the course of the episode as he transforms from stubborn survivalist to passionate partner. It’s a remarkably impressive performance and one that’s only heightened by the nuanced work of her co-star, Murray Bartlett. Far from the luxurious surroundings of a White Lotus hotel, Bartlett is every bit as brilliant as Frank’s good heart. Managing to disarm Bill with his soothing aura, his charm goes a long way in lifting The Last of Us out of its normally oppressive atmosphere.

Initially, Bill is more troubled by Frank entering one of his traps than all the Infected who have fallen into it. The moment they realize their shared love for piano music is beautifully constructed as they also awaken their love for each other. The fear in Offerman’s eyes as he and Frank share that first kiss is a fantastic moment of vulnerability and tenderness. He now has something to protect and knowing that this new love could one day be lost again is scarier than anything – “I was never scared before you came along”, he memorably utters. It’s a fantastic example of some people’s deepest fears remaining the same as everyone else around them has become a reality.

The quick cuts from before of him establishing his perimeter and sheltering himself from the outside world are now gone, giving way to a slower pace as we see before our eyes his willingness to savor life’s little moments again. It is an extremely effective representation of the concept that without love, to live is simply to survive. That love just keeps on blossoming, with all the nuanced testy moments that any relationship brings. Whether it’s picking strawberries or fighting off invaders, their bond remains strong with a level of warmth and believability that carries the episode.

Frank and Bill’s Last Day is remarkably touching from start to finish. It’s devastating but tinged with melancholy due to the fact that it’s so rare for anyone to say a proper goodbye in this world. Echoes of Max Richters On the Nature of Daylight – used in equally heartbreaking scenes from Arrival and Shutter Island – can be heard as the beautiful swelling strings accompany their final moments. In just over half an hour, we saw the transformation of a man who reveled in his lonely life and was afraid to return to it.

In many ways it was a self written prophecy, from the moment Frank entered his life it would end in heartbreak. Nothing is permanent in our world in the first place, but in the midst of a pandemic, everything just seems more fragile. A beautiful reminder that love is open to all, no matter with whom or where you choose to experience it. It’s heartbreaking, poignant and painfully romantic.

Their story is tied to time spent with Ellie and Joel. Were already starting to see small developments in their relationship as their dynamic got a little more fun. Crisp dialogue effortlessly executed by Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal helps create this as they remain curious and dismissive, respectively. There’s even time to find supplies in classic The Last of Us style. More enjoyable Easter eggs are also found for those familiar with the game, like Joel and Ellie changing into recognizable clothes or a truck. Blue Bills. Its fun little details like this keep the story rooted in its origins, even when it branches off in different directions like this episode does.

One thing that was hinted at, but never fully explained in-game, was how the cordyceps fungus completely spread across the world – something was fixed here by Joel the explaining to Ellie. It’s an honor for the showrunners that they continue to make exposition scenes like this continually interesting when they could so easily become tedious. There are early signs of Joel’s fatherly instincts as he protects Ellie by not wanting her to see a mass grave – a clever, if heartbreaking, visual transition that serves as a gateway to the essentials of life. ‘episode. A volume that is ultimately a flashback reimagined from a one-page in-game note – a version of which is read by Ellie to devastating effect as Joel reluctantly listens. This scene alone is another example of Pascal’s eye power for spectacle.

Of course, this is still the Bill and Franks episode, and the one they dominate both physically and emotionally. It’s a smart move to change their story for the brighter one, giving the couple their own stage on which to shine – bestowing a rare smile on the largely somber events that ensue. A first real change of note in the story of the original game, it turns a bittersweet ending to this chapter into something much sweeter and, ultimately, altogether more successful.

