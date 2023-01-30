Rolls-Royce stock looks great to me.





Since late September, shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) have plummeted. The stock has soared more than 70% since its 2022 low. But after such a strong surge, has the current share price become too expensive?

Rolls-Royce stock crash

When valuing stocks, I always look back at stock prices and look at their history. After all, as one top trader in London once told me, “The only action is price action.” In other words, the price you pay when purchasing an asset is paramount.

As for Rolls-Royce stock, their price action has been really tough over the past five years. For example, on August 3, 2018, 20 months before the coronavirus crashed the stock market — this popular stock closed above 375p. Since then, prices have plummeted dramatically, to levels not seen since the 2000/03 market crash.

Here’s how Rolls-Royce stock has performed over various time periods based on Friday’s closing price of 110.2p.

1 day -2.9% YTD+17.4% 1 month +18.1% 6 months +26.5% 1 year -4.6% 5 years -63.2% in 2023

In 2023, the stock price rose by more than one-sixth, boosting the famous engineering group’s market cap to 9.2 billion. But while the stock has risen more than a quarter in six months, it’s down nearly 5% over the past year. To make matters worse, it has declined by nearly two-thirds in five years.

Too far, too soon?

From the 52-week low on September 28, Rolls-Royce shares plummeted to an intraday low of 64.44p. The current share price has soared more than 7/10 (71%) from the bottom at 110.2p.

That’s a fantastic return. In fact, I’m beating myself up for not buying this stock when I saw it crash below 70p. But did the stock price go up too much, too fast? Has Rolls-Royce’s situation really improved so much in four months that it justifies a massive jump in valuation?

standing on a burning platform

On the one hand, we are looking for engineers. Long-haul flight bookings, for example, are booming again, which should help private aerospace divisions increase engine revenue per mile. Passenger numbers are also heading towards pre-pandemic levels, which is good news for groups that make a lot of money in civil aviation.

The war in Ukraine energized the company’s defense division, which grew to more than three-tenths (31%) of total revenue. We are also winning new contracts for power systems in the UK and Europe.

However, the group has a huge debt burden. Net debt was 5.1 billion in mid-2022. And on Thursday, Rolls-Royce’s new CEO warned employees that the company is a “burning platform” and that its performance is “unsustainable.” this.

I will not buy Rolls Royce stock now

The new CEO then spoke of restructuring, radical change, efficiency and optimization. Frankly, this bleak and grim prospect provided little motivation for the listening workers at Derby and elsewhere.

In summary, Rolls-Royce is facing strong headwinds on its long road to recovery. And since the stock is up more than 70% from its lows, it looks too expensive. So I’m going to pass for this price — at least for now!

