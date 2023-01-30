How ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Became One of the Most Romantic TV Episodes of the Year





Mazin could see how the story’s rhythms were also reflected in the interactions between its protagonists. “Nick is straight and there was this kind of nervousness. I’m doing something for the first time, an energy that’s hard to fake,” Mazin said. “His commitment was extraordinary. You could feel Murray and Frank both saying, I got you, I’m going to get you through this. I know what I’m doing.” These moments between them are real and beautiful.”

The music

The episode is anchored by two pieces of music: Max Richter’s composition “On the Nature of Daylight”, which marks their last day together (which has been used elsewhere in film and television, notably in Denis Villeneuves Arrival) and Linda Ronstadt’s 1970 hit. “Long, Long Time”, the song that binds Bill and Frank.

Episode 3 of The Last of Us is rooted in Linda Ronstadt’s 1970 hit “Long, Long Time,” the song that links Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Courtesy of Liane Hentscher for HBO.

In the case of Long, Long Time, Mazin knew he needed a song to “suggest terrible longing, the nature of not just unrequited love, but a lifetime of unrequited love and ‘a kind of abandonment to your destiny’. It frames a scene where Frank, not quite ready to leave the comfort of Bill’s home, goes to Bill’s piano and finds a Ronstadt music book. He begins to play jerkily, but Bill stops him, taking over for a deeply felt, if not clunky, rendition of the melody. Frank understands Bill through this performance and they kiss for the first time.

Mazin was looking for lyrics that would do the trick when he texted his friend Seth Rudetsky, who hosts “On Broadway” on Sirius/XM Radio. Rudetsky immediately texted her with the Ronstadt lead.

Before filming, Hoar and Mazin sat down with Offerman to not only practice the music, but to go through the song’s lyrics, penned by Gary White, and unpack their meanings. As they filmed the scene, emotions boiled over, Bartlett says. Offerman’s assessment is more grounded. “I practiced many hours of piano and singing [in order] execute such a poor performance,” he says.

The end

When the public finally catches up with Bill and Frank in 2023, Frank is suffering from cancer, unable to move on his own. He decides that he is going to end his life on his terms. They will have a great day together, then he will drink a glass of wine with pills and drift to death in his sleep. Bill resists but eventually acquiesces to Frank’s wishes with an added detail, he is also ready to die, happy with the life they have spent together. It’s a sad end for them, but a beautiful one too. In a world where families are torn apart, theirs stay together until the very end.

