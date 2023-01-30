Source: Dutch and Japanese join US limits on chip technology in China





WASHINGTON (AP) Japan and the Netherlands have reached an agreement with the United States to restrict China’s access to materials used to make advanced computer chips, a person close to the Associated Press told The Associated Press on Sunday. the agreement.

The person declined to be identified as the deal has yet to be officially announced. It is unclear when the three parties will unveil the deal. The White House declined to comment.

The Biden administration in October imposed export controls to limit China’s ability to access advanced chips, which it says can be used to make weapons, commit human rights abuses and improve the speed and accuracy of its military logistics. He urged allies like Japan and the Netherlands to follow suit.

China reacted angrily, saying trade restrictions would disrupt supply chains and global economic recovery.

We hope relevant countries will do the right thing and work together to uphold the multilateral trade regime and safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at the start. of the month. This will also serve to protect their own long-term interests.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday that Dutch and Japanese officials were in Washington for talks led by President Joe Bidens’ national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, which covered safety and security of emerging technologies, efforts to help Ukraine and other issues.

We were grateful to have been able to come to DC and have these discussions, Kirby said.

Kirby declined to say whether there was an agreement on tighter export controls on semiconductor technology. This month, Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to push for tougher export controls.

At a press conference last week, Rutte was asked about the talks, but said they involve high-grade hardware technology so sensitive that the Dutch government chooses to communicate about it very carefully and that means very limited way.

ASML, based in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, a leading manufacturer of semiconductor production equipment, said on Sunday it did not know any details about the deal or how it would affect business. from ASML.

ASML is the world’s only producer of machines that use extreme ultraviolet lithography to manufacture advanced semiconductor chips. The Dutch government has banned ASML from exporting this equipment to China since 2019, but the company was still shipping substandard lithography systems to China.

ASML has research and manufacturing centers in Beijing and Shenzhen, China, as well as regional headquarters in Hong Kong.

US officials say China is spending heavily to develop its new semiconductor producers, but so far cannot make the high-end chips used in the most advanced smartphones and other devices.

Durbin reported from Detroit. AP reporter Mike Corder contributed from The Hague, Netherlands.

