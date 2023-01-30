UK prepares for biggest strike day this winter





As unions prepare for one of the biggest days of collective action to hit the UK in recent months, strikes this week will close schools, cancel university classes, cripple rail services and wreak havoc on much of the public sector. will miss it

Trade Union Congress, the voice of Britain’s labor movement, will hold rallies across the country on Wednesday to protest the government’s anti-strike bill and deny funding for higher wages for public sector workers.

It is argued that a bill introducing a minimum service level for key sectors during industrial action is a heinous violation of fundamental rights.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of people, including teachers, train drivers and civil servants, will join the coordinated strike. Most train companies do not run the service.

Despite escalating disputes, the government has so far made it clear that it is not ready to resume public sector wage negotiations. This averages around 4-5%, meaning that most employees will suffer real pay cuts due to inflation. It stays in double digits.

TUC Secretary General Paul Nowak attacked Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday for not mentioning public sector salaries while formulating the government’s strategy for economic growth.

Nowak said he was the elephant in the room. He noted that the Prime Minister’s warnings about further fiscal restraints would be of deep concern to officials, as they know that cutback codes are usually.

He added that Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak are key to resolving current industry disputes.

Wednesday is the first day of action for the National Education Union, which represents nearly half of the education workforce. The action will affect the majority of schools in England and Wales and the NAHT principals’ union has warned that many schools will close rather than risk the safety of students.

Mary Bousted, the NEU’s co-secretary general, said NEU members are fully funded and support pay rises above inflation, adding that strikes are inevitable unless the government puts forward concrete proposals for pay increases.

Universities will also be affected as instructors represented by a coalition of universities and colleges engage in a protracted debate over salaries and pensions, launching a series of seven-week strikes at 150 institutions.

More than 100,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services Union, representing civil servants, will strike across 123 government departments and agencies, along with statisticians, driving instructors, Coast Guard officials and government lawyers. The union has also set dates for future strikes, including a semi-annual strike of more than 100 British Museum employees.

PCS Secretary General Mark Serwotka said last week that the labor dispute could not be resolved without payment of salaries for the current fiscal year 2022, even if Secretary Jeremy Quin proposed to discuss payrolls for the next fiscal year 2023-24. -23 is also resolved.

Meanwhile, Aslef, representing about 22,000 train drivers, will go on strike on February 1 and 3 after rejecting an 8 per cent pay rise offer over two years. for substantial wage cuts.

Train operators represented by the RMT Railroad Union are also planning to join the strike.

Representing a wide range of rail workers, the RMT will also seek members’ views on the latest salary proposition from infrastructure operator Network Rail.

But while there is glimmer of hope in this conflict, others are still escalating. The Fire Brigade Coalition, which has about 30,000 members, is expected to announce on Monday the results of a vote that could lead to a nationwide firefighters strike for the first time since 2003.

