The Last of Us Episode 3 review: The HBO series doesn’t just copy the video game





Bill and Frank’s years-long post-apocalyptic romance unfolds chapter by chapter, breathtakingly beautiful. From their edgy first encounter at Bills’ farm, to their gruesome last meal as a married couple, the story of their life together is told elegantly and with the level of dignity it deserves.

The heroes of the play are of course Offerman and Bartlett, whose performance as a duo is perfect. Their physique tells much of the story here. When Bill brings Frank his first meal after freeing him from one of his infamous traps, he is tortured and tense. And when they get down to the piano to swap songs, he comes out of his shell a bit thanks to Frank’s disarming warmth, conveyed with a gentle hand on the shoulder and two simple, liberating words of love and gratitude: I know.

As the subsequent chapters of their romance unfold, we see different shades and colors of the relationship, glimpsing moments of friction, peril, and happiness. From the first time they make love, to their double date with Joel and Tess (I already miss you, Anna Torv!), to Bills scratching death during the raider invasion, to Frank who surprises Bill with a parcel of ripe strawberries, every slice of life we ​​see is both moving and heartbreaking, especially when it becomes clear that their lifetime of happiness is coming to an end.

There are little poetic touches everywhere. At first we see Frank arguing with Bill over wanting to spruce up their small town with a fresh coat of paint (Bill considers this a resource management issue). Years later, as Frank’s health deteriorates, we find Frank surrounded by beautiful paintings he made in the dedicated art room in their home. Booby Trap Bill was a softie from the start, he just needed Frank to help him embrace his true self.

The final chapter in Bill and Frank’s life is overwhelming to watch, which is impressive considering we only spent one episode getting to know them and their story. It’s a testament to the incredible work done by Offerman, Bartlett, and the creative partnership between showrunner Craig Mazin, Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann, and the writers. Despite the fact that we love Bill and Frank so much at the end of their story, when they take that last walk together to their bedroom, yes, it’s heartbreaking, but it also feels like a natural and fitting conclusion to their story. The Last of Us series has always been a love story at its core, but wrapped in tragedy and “Long Long Time” is exemplary of both of those elements.

The good thing about the epilogue of the episodes with Joel and Ellie is that it seamlessly transfers all the emotional weight built up in the ballad of Bill and Frank to the main storyline. Bill’s letter to Joel reminds him that men like him and Joel have a job to do, and that’s to protect their loved ones at all costs. God help all the fucking clerks who stand in our way, writes Bill. Those who have played the game will know how dark the implications of these words are.

