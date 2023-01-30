1.6 million UK adults over 50 unable to work due to long-term illness | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





More than 1.6 million adults aged 50 and over are unable to work due to long-term illness amid soaring NHS waiting lists and leaving the UK workforce in the wake of the pandemic, according to the most detailed analysis of official data for this age group.

According to an analysis of Statistics Office figures by Rest Less, a digital community that advocates for those over 50, this number has increased by 20%, or 270,000 people, in just three years.

It is not only a national health problem from which thousands of people silently suffer, but it is also increasingly becoming an economic problem. Stuart Lewis said it’s because many people want to work in any capacity if given the right opportunity. CEO of Rest Less.

This data compares the reasons for the lack of economic activity by age group between July-September 2019 and July-September 2022. Nearly 60% of the 2.8 million people who lost their jobs due to long-term illness were over 50 years of age. Nearly 40% of those aged 50 to 64 who are economically inactive are out of work due to long-term illness.

In his keynote address last week, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt promised a program of radical reforms to get millions of people back to work. Momentum will be key to solving Britain’s productivity problems, he said.

The rise in long-term illness has significantly reduced the size of the UK’s potential workforce across all age groups since the pandemic. However, this is a big driver of the decline in available workers, especially among those in their 50s and 60s, and since COVID-19 hit, the number of economically inactive people aged 50 to 64 who are neither working nor looking for work has increased by 375,000.

Overall, 27.6% of this age group were inactive. It increased by 2.4 percentage points from pre-pandemic levels. This is much more than the 1.5 percentage point increase in the total working age population.

Since the pandemic, the NHS has struggled to keep up with demand and waiting lists for day-to-day operations have soared, reaching a record 7.2 million in the UK in October. People who need hip and knee replacements may have to wait up to two years for treatment.

said Kim Chaplain, expert advisor at the Center for Aging Better. These new statistics make it clear that long-term illness is part of the challenge that governments need to find solutions to.

Many of the thousands highlighted are now trapped inside or outside employment support systems that don’t work for them, she added.

John, 64, had to retire last year due to severe arthritis in his hands. Unable to afford not to work, he turned to Citizens Advice for guidance. He has finished his volunteer work and is currently training as a Debt Advisor.

CAB saw me beyond my physical handicap in everything I had to offer them, he said. It didn’t take much time to become a person who could continue to contribute to society, but I was lucky. No other employer would have had that attitude.

A study by the Federation of Small Businesses found that finding employees with the right skills is a major barrier to growth for one in three small businesses. FSB spokesman David Hale said the technology crisis cannot be solved without bringing older and disabled people to work. It will benefit small businesses in dire need of employees, those entering or returning to the workforce, and the economy as a whole.

Bee Boileau, an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the findings were concerning. The rise in long-term illness among people who are economically inactive is very concerning, she said. There is growing evidence that Britain’s health is deteriorating.

