Setting, soundtrack and theme of sexuality





Are you still drying your tears? Are you sure? Either way, come together, we’re all here to recover together. After two episodes of introducing viewers to the post-apocalypse brand of The Last of Us, episode three deviates from the route of not only the show’s plot thus far, but even the video game. on which it is based. We are introduced to bearded survivalist, Bill (Nick Offerman), and a man named Frank (Murray Bartlett), who mistakenly stumbles upon Bill’s lonely, quarantined kingdom. Where the video game suggests these two fell out, HBO’s The Last of Us rewrote the storyline showing the unlikely couple falling in love.

The result? A nearly hour-and-a-half bottle episode spanning 20 years, making it feel like Shakespeare has tried his pen in a post-apocalyptic tale. Offerman and Bartlett, two superb performers in their own right, join forces to sing, cook, fight, cry and love their way through what is easily one of the best television episodes of this young decade. Of course, we wanted the story of how it all happened. So we called the episode’s director, Peter Hoar (The Umbrella Academy, Daredevil), to get the behind-the-scenes treatment. Here’s how episode three of The Last of Us came about in the words of Hoar.

How it all began

When I first spoke to [series executive producer and writer Craig Mazin]He had already designed [the story], but it was a question of how I was going to work with it and bring it to life. At that time, Murray was actually our first choice. He was already on the show, but we were still looking for Bill. And with an actor of Nick Offerman’s stature, just ask.

Everyone is a little sensitive to computer games. Any adaptation is a version of it. It’s not the same thing. It would be very boring if it was just all the gameplay without any interactivity. So the manipulation happens in the other direction. This is us manipulating you emotionally, instead of following your journey and finding out how you feel as you go. So really, Frank and Bill’s story was the first best time to do it, because you meet Bill in the game as you survive, kill clickers, whatever. This man hanging from the rafters is called his partner, Frank.

And I remember when I played it, I didn’t quite get it. I didn’t think partner. Oh, that must be her boyfriend. I was just thinking business partner, because Bill is Bill. And then you find the porn stash under the car seat and it’s like, oh, okay. But I think it’s such a relentless pace that you don’t really take it, or God, growing up as a gay man, sometimes I think these things are a ride and I shouldn’t admit to seeing them, because someone will come along and go, “No, don’t admit it. Don’t catch it.” So I think I just kept playing the game. I had to find all that with my DP, Evan. We have reviewed this section. It’s tiny, really, in the scheme of the game. But then Craig comes along and says, “I just want to blast this piece. I want to tell the story.”

HBO

On the intimate scenes of Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman

I talked a bit about the meta-ness of this whole situation, where Murray Bartlett played a gay man. Murray Bartlett is gay. Murray Bartlett has done scenes in bed with other men. And so when we got to that particular scene, it was life-changing art because it was like, “Don’t worry, you’ll be fine. I’ll take care of you. I’ll be nice to you.” you. Don’t be nervous.” And Nick was nervous, not because he was in bed with a man, but because it meant so much. What Nick did really well was keep himself in many ways like Bill. When the cracks appear and the emotion starts, he does such a great job on those little things. And the things that I, as a gay man, might notice he does are a bit difficult. Move the plate, turn the plate several times.

You have the sun in Murray’s eyes and the little tear that comes out of it. He is so sweet. Play me a song, you’re the surviving man…

We fired [Bill singing to Frank] live, so it’s his voice recorded live. Craig was pretty particular about the cadences of the song, why he chose that song, and why it had to sound the way it had to sound. Because of course Murray was doing it wrong, and then Nick was doing it right. And Nick is not a singer. I think some of the pacing requests were quite complicated. They were for me. And I just thought, Nick, do it with your heart and love it and be relaxed. And he did. And we shot it with three cameras, so we didn’t have to re-angle. I was worried because I was facing the windows and that visually meant it wasn’t as pretty as if we had gone the other way. But of course, if I had, you wouldn’t have seen anything. It worked very well. You have the sun in Murray’s eyes and the little tear that comes out of it. He is so sweet.

HBO

This set!

It was one of the big challenges practically to surround this set that we had already built with this fence, and then to build these pipes and these grinders that would draw the gas and make this flame appear. It was part of it [and] the big hole he dug and electrified things. And Nick Offerman knows all that. Every time we showed him something, he would say, “Oh, I see how you worked that out. That’s really smart, but what if you did that? He knew his business. So of course we realized how perfect he was to play Bill. It was a joy to be able to tell the story of The Last of Us without talking about Joel and Ellie, actually. It’s quite unique. Few shows would be brave enough to do that.

On the episode relating to the major themes of sexuality in the franchise

Well you know what? I think [The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann] listen. Neil understands his game. He understands his audience. And I think he probably thought, I opened up some things for players, which he might not have expected. And maybe he thought, let’s talk about characters that you don’t normally see, Bill being one of them. Obviously, part of Ellie’s sexuality is discussed, and then there’s the thing left behind. So he builds and builds and builds. But I think they saw that people like to own these characters. I think Ellie is one of the most popular LGBTQ characters.

HBO

A spin-off for Nick Offerman’s Bill, anyone?

Honestly, Bill has legs. Obviously, we see a little moment where they work with Joel and Tess. And we see the scene where they first met, but they’ve been working together for a good few years and understanding each other. Maybe that’s the section you do as a spin-off, where it’s action-packed and whatever. Or rather than a spinoff series, maybe it’s just a Bill spin-off, and it’s just digging into this moment.

I would love to do something with Joel in the middle. You would learn a lot about him in the middle of the apocalypse, because obviously Pedro [Pascal] came without all the gray in his hair, and he looked fabulous. I just thought, Wow, that’s a Joel I don’t know. There is only one scene [in Episode Three]. It was intriguing to me to know what they were doing back then because they’re probably thinking, OK, we’ve got this. We make the apocalypse work for us. We have a little plan going on here. But as everyone knows, the best laid plans.

