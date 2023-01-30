



If you believe the prime minister has set an example for the rest of his peers, it’s no surprise that an administration that has been run for three years by one-man moral minefields like Boris Johnson is displaying more than its fair share of ethical failings. Bale, Professor of Political Science, Queen Mary University of London.

Senior Labor politician Brigitte Phillipson told the BBC on Sunday that Mr Sunak was too weak to sack Mr Zahawi sooner, despite longstanding questions about his finances. She said the reason this keeps happening is because there is a one-principle government where the party comes first and the state comes second.

Mr Zahawi’s political survival has been in doubt for weeks after he disclosed that he was under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service for unpaid taxes while serving as prime minister. In a Jan. 21 statement, Mr. Zahawi said tax authorities had ruled it was a negligent and not intentional error.

But Magnus said in the report that Zahawi made the mistake of not disclosing an investigation into his taxes when he became prime minister. Mr. Magnus wrote that he should have recognized that it was a serious matter that had to be declared a conflict of interest before accepting a government position.

Another senior minister, Michael Gove, told the BBC on Sunday that neither Sunak nor his predecessor, Liz Truss, knew enough about Zahawi’s tax problems to conclude that he could not serve as minister.

Mr Zahawi’s dismissal brings an abrupt end to the career of one of the Conservative Party’s most prominent rising stars. Born in Baghdad to a Kurdish family, Zahawi came to Britain at the age of 11 when his parents fled the tyranny of Saddam Hussein. Trained as a chemical engineer, he co-founded the highly successful market research firm YouGov before entering politics as a Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avonin in central England.

