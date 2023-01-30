The Creators of The Last of Us Break Down Episode 3’s Twists – The Hollywood Reporter





The Last of Us had its biggest deviation from its video game source material with a glorious detour that told the 20-year-old story of apocalypse survivors Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

In The Last of Us game, traveling heroes Joel (Pedro Pascal in the series) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey in the series) team up with hardcore survivalist Bill on a dangerous mission to find a car battery. Bill’s partner Frank is seen only as a corpse in the game, having already died, and Bill’s romantic feelings for Frank are merely hinted at.

In the HBO version, Bill is shown from the early days of the cordyceps outbreak. Frank falls into a trap on Bill’s property and the two form an alliance. Their romantic relationship is chronicled over two decades and they become allies with Joel and Tess (Anna Torv). When Frank becomes crippled by illness, he decides to kill himself – and Bill decides to do the same. Those are the broad outlines, which don’t do justice to the nuanced and heartbreaking work of everyone involved in the episode, titled “Long Long Time.”

“How much we deviate [from the game] must be commensurate with its quality,” said Neil Druckmann, who created the PlayStation game and serves as showrunner on the HBO drama with Craig Mazin. “Frank was mentioned [in the game] but casually. Here we kind of explore that relationship and obviously make some changes. And [the idea] was so good, I didn’t mind that it was different.

“In the game, the way you build the relationship with Bill is fighting alongside him,” Druckmann noted. “There’s a set piece where Joel got into this snare trap and Ellie has to put him down. It’s exciting and one of the most memorable parts of the game. I think a lesser adaptation would be like, ‘This action sequence needs to go into the show.’ Whereas [Mazin was] like, ‘No, don’t focus on that, there’s something interesting going on with this survivor and this partner he had. What is this story ? Let’s explore that. Let’s flesh that out. So it was easy not to be precious about that when you had these really wonderful ideas that I think expanded the world and expanded those characters.

In the game, Bill’s romantic feelings for Frank “went over a lot of people’s heads,” Druckmann said. “At the time, [the subtlety is] which helped get him in. Sad to say, but it would have been controversial otherwise.

Said Mazin: “It was a part of the game that I loved. I loved Bill’s character. But a lot of this section is about the gameplay – we gotta get there, we gotta get there. And Neil had designed Bill to reflect something that I thought we had a chance to do differently; it reflected the worst possible outcome for Joel, which is to shut himself off from people completely. There was someone Bill could have loved. He chose not to and now this guy is dead and he’s going to be alone for the rest of his life.

“When we write for TV, we don’t have gameplay, and I look for time to spend with characters doing something different than what I just saw,” Mazin continued. “And we just saw people who are scared, who are in a dangerous place, who are hiding or who are running or who are worried or who are injured or who are being killed. [in the first two episodes]. I need something different now. Here’s a man that’s safe. Now let’s talk about this Frank. And I said, “I think we have the opportunity to do a lot of things at once.”

“We can show the passage of time – which we haven’t seen in the show,” Mazin added. “But we can also explore the basic theme of these two types of love. There’s what I call ‘open love.’ It’s very empowering, it’s outgoing. He literally says it: “ Paying attention to things, that’s how we show love.” That’s great. Thank you. And then there’s Bill’s love, which is violent — because he’s protective. And a lot of what this show is about is how love pushes us in these different directions and how it can backfire on us in dramatic ways. This story doesn’t. Their story is actually a happy one. Even though it’s is sad, it’s happy. They win.”

Druckmann noted: “I’m really curious to see what the reception will be like because it’s quite different. But what was important to us was the underlying theme. The thing to remember when you play this sequence is that Bill – obviously there’s some interesting action – but it’s like a warning for Joel, isn’t it? Every relationship that happens in the story somehow reflects on Joel and Ellie because it’s all about them. So it was all about making Joel feel the danger of what could happen to your partner. This is where, in the game, Joel really makes the choice to take care of this girl, and the same thing happens here. We deviate and continue this detour, but then return to the underlying story.

However, one line from the episode almost didn’t make it into the series, but was added after Nick Offerman spotted a description in the script of what Bill was thinking at the start of the episode and insisted on it. say out loud. “Nick Offerman was like…” Mazin said, and he broke into a pretty good impression of Offerman: “One thing about the script. There’s no way I’m not saying, ‘Not today, you new world order motherfuckers.’ I say it, and that’s it.

“Then Nick did such a great job playing a man who gets crushed on love,” he added. “This is also what happens to [several characters in the show]and some react with beauty and some react with violence.

Offerman and Murray also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about this episode and their directing experiences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/the-last-of-us-episode-3-interview-changes-game-1235308896/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos