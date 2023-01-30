Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt wants to make the UK the next Silicon Valley.





Hunt specifically cites Monzo and Revolut as shining examples of the world’s leading fintech sector in the UK.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt gave a speech to Bloomberg on Friday outlining plans to strengthen the UK government, including making the UK “the world’s next Silicon Valley”.

This commentary targeted Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky and notable executives from major fintech and technology companies in the audience, including leaders from Monzo, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Apple and Google.

Hunt noted that the UK’s fintech sector was second only to the US when it raised funding last year, and that the “London/Oxford/Cambridge triangle” has the most tech businesses in the world outside of San Francisco and New York.

He urged Britons to take a more American approach, saying Britain’s attitude to risk “may still be more cautious compared to our American friends”.

“We have Monzo and Revolut, two shining examples in the world’s leading fintech sector,” said Hunt.

“All of you are essential to the future of the UK economy, but Britain is essential to your future,” he continued.

“So I would like to ask all of you to help our country achieve something ambitious and strategic. I want to ask for your help in making the UK the world’s next Silicon Valley.”

Hunt explained that this call to change the UK means he wants everyone thinking of starting or investing in an “innovation or technology driven business” to do so in the UK.

In his speech, he acknowledged the importance of lower taxes in creating incentives and “cultivating the animal spirit” that stimulates economic growth, but does not seem to offer new or specific policies.

He also said the upcoming March 15 budget won’t include major tax cuts, citing the need to curb inflation.

The prime minister said the government was aiming to create the most competitive tax system “among major countries”.

Describing the vision for growth as one of the government’s five priorities, he pointed to the country’s weaknesses, citing low productivity, low business investment and a skills gap, but said “a decline for Britain is wrong”.

“[A]If you’re looking for money to expand, we offer one of the world’s two largest financial hubs and the world’s largest net exporter of financial services,” said Hunt.

He shared the government’s willingness to make it happen, saying that the aspiration to become a “tech superpower” is not just ambitious, it is achievable.

“Every big business was once a start-up, and we won’t build the world’s next Silicon Valley unless we nurture a battalion of dynamic new challenger companies,” he added.

