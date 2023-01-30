Ophiocordyceps, the mushroom from “The Last Of Us”, is real. But is it also deadly? : NPR





In the video game and HBO show The Last of Us, an infectious fungus turns humans into zombies. David McNew/Getty Images .

. David McNew/Getty Images

David McNew/Getty Images

In the video game and HBO show The Last of Us, humans struggle to survive after an infectious fungus turns ordinary people into zombies. The franchise’s creators didn’t look far for inspiration, the series is based on an actual mushroom species that performs a kind of “mind control” on its insect hosts.

Ophiocordyceps unilateralis, also known as cordyceps or zombie-ant fungus, infects insects such as ants or spiders. Like other parasites, cordyceps completely drains its host of nutrients before filling its body with spores that will allow the fungus to reproduce. It then causes the insect to seek height and stay there before expelling these spores, thus infecting other insects nearby.

Bryn Dentinger, professor of biology at the University of Utah and curator of mycology at the Utah Museum of Natural History, told NPR that the fungus is one of the most well-known types of organisms and probably the most commonly encountered with this mind control ability.

And he said scientists aren’t entirely sure how cordyceps is able to have the effect it has on insects, although there are theories.

“There seems to be a combination of physical manipulation of muscle fibers, for example, possibly growth in the brain itself, which may impact its behavior,” he said. “But there’s also most likely some sort of chemical attack on the host, either small molecules or proteins or other things, that end up manipulating brain behavior.”

Dentinger, who is also a fan of HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us, said there are major differences between how the mushroom is depicted on the show and in real life. Cordyceps does not usually infect other hosts through the mouth, for example, and infected people are not connected to each other via a network.

And, perhaps most importantly: the fungus cannot infect humans.

“Our body temperature is high enough that most organisms, their proteins denature at this temperature and therefore cannot survive in our body,” he said.

But there are species of fungi that are able to withstand higher temperatures, and therefore can infect humans. Climate change, as Dentinger explains, gives some fungi the ability to withstand higher temperatures.

And it’s possible that a fungus with similar mind control abilities could, at some point, be able to withstand a human’s body temperature.

“That may be one of the reasons we’re seeing more fungal infections in humans, but again, to date, none of them are cordyceps,” he said. he declares. “However, that may happen in the future, but, at the moment, it’s not a possibility.”

And, like Dentinger, there are already species of mushrooms that alter a human’s mental processing, such as psilocybin, otherwise known as “magic mushrooms.” Meanwhile, other types of fungi are already ubiquitous in human life. Take yeast, for example, which is found in bread and in the human intestine.

And while the prospect that fungi can manipulate human behavior isn’t impossible, it’s not likely, according to Dentinger. The characteristics of the fungus that allow it to attack an insect host are very specific to that insect and are not easily transferable to another species.

“It’s unlikely that they could go from, say, an ant to a human, because we’re so different,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/30/1151868673/the-last-of-us-cordyceps-zombie-fungus-real The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos