Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked from top Conservative Party amid tax scandal DW 01/29/2023





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday sacked Conservative Party Chairman Nadim Zahawi from government amid a scandal over Zahawi’s tax problems.

Zahawi involved in ‘serious breach’ of ministerial rules

Zahawi was removed from the cabinet as a minister without a portfolio. In a letter to Zahawi posted on social media, Sunak said the investigation into Zawahi’s tax affairs had revealed “serious breaches” of ministerial regulations.

“As a result, we have informed you of the decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government,” said Sunak.

The British prime minister, who is also a Conservative, said the government should act after promising that it would “have integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels”.

Zahawi is believed to have left out information about tax transactions when he took over as finance minister last year. He served as Treasury Secretary from July 2022 to September 2022, the last month of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.

Zahawi is the founder of YouGov, a voting website and data analytics company. He had previously sold around $27 million ($33.4 million, $30.7 million) of YouGov shares, and the UK Tax Office opened an investigation into the sale in April 2021.

Protesters expressed outrage over Zahawi’s tax deal in front of Westminster in January. Image: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/ZUMA Press/picturealliance

Zahawi is believed to have omitted information about the sale when appointed to the Treasury Department more than a year later. He settled a tax dispute last September and was fined about $5 million in late payments by the HRMC tax office.

Laurie Magnus, Sunak’s independent ethics adviser, released a report on Zahawi’s deal and said the former Treasury Secretary had failed “through his actions to be an honest, open and exemplary leader”.

Zahawi has criticized media coverage and touted political achievements.

The outgoing minister had previously said his actions were “careless and unintentional”. In response to Sunak’s letter, Zahawi did not cite the controversy surrounding his tax issues, but criticized the media’s coverage of the scandal.

Zahawi, an Iraqi Kurdish born in Baghdad, said his political success in recent years “reaffirms my belief in the greatness and compassion of my country.”

He touted his achievements in rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine in the UK during the pandemic and during the mourning period for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite Sunak’s decision to dismiss him, Zahawi said he would continue to support the current prime minister. Zahawi currently represents Stratford on Avon in the UK Parliament.

Sunak is under pressure to avoid government chaos ahead of the crucial 2025 general elections. Instability and scandals in the previous Conservative governments, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, led the opposition Labor Party to win the polls.

