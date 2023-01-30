‘The Last of Us’: Do Bill and Frank also die in the video game?





The challenge of adaptation is deviation. For fans of source material for stories, the first sign of it is always closer to sin than progress; they want their exact adaptations. With HBO’s The Last of Us, co-written by video game writer Neil Druckmann, fans expected loyalty. If the original is so good, why change it?

But the team behind the show, including Druckmann and co-writer Craig Mazin, wanted to go beyond its source. Going into the project, they fully anticipated the deviation. In Episode 3, the writers embark on perhaps the biggest departure from the original: a full storyline devoted to two peripheral characters from the game, Bill and Frank. As great as this episode is, there will be fans who will be bowled over by it, Druckmann said in an interview with The New Yorker. For me, the story we tell is authentic to the world. Authentic sound to the themes that spoke. In other words: there is fidelity even in deviation.

Mazin also noted in the same interview the importance of Bill and Franks in fleshing out the big themes of the show: outer love and inner love, people who want to make everyone better, and people who want to protect some people at any cost.

Making those themes clearer required a much more intimate engagement with both characters, regardless of fan reaction.

But Druckmann and Mazins’ story for Bill and Frank is no different from the relationship evoked during the game. As Bill and Frank meet different fates in the game, these themes of protection and sacrifice are evident to players. .

Here’s how the story of Bill and Frank unfolds in the game.

What happens to Bill and Frank in The Last of Us video game?

HBO

In the game, players first encounter Bill at a junkyard. The courtyard and the ensuing maze of alleys and barricades represent Bill’s contested territory, the land outside his own fortifications. There are traps here, one of which snags Joel, causing Bill to cut Joel off and escort him and Ellie to safety.

As in the series, this scenario occurs after the death of Tess.

In the game, Bill owes Joel a favor. That favor, Joel proposes, is to give him and Ellie a car. As in the series, they’ll pick up supplies from Bill, then drive west in his truck. Unlike the series, the gameplay is all about acquiring this car, which first involves looking for a battery. (The mission takes Joel and Ellie to an abandoned school and a pavement full of clickers.) The game requires Bills’ hideout to be invaded by infected obstacles giving the player. Of course, in the series, Bills hideout is a fortress.

Frank is noticeably absent from the gameplay. In a cutscene, Bill, trying to convince Joel to bring Ellie back to QZ instead of transporting her, begins to tell the story:

Once upon a time, I had someone I cared about. He was a partner. Someone I had to take care of. And in this world, that kind of shit is good for one thing. Get you killed. So you know what I did? I wisely fucked up. And I realized it had to be just me.

In the end, Joel doesn’t buy Bills’ argument for pure self-preservation, which is also Bills’ initial position on the show, before meeting Frank.

In the game, players also meet Frank. After failing to secure a car battery, Joel, Ellie and Bill take refuge in a house. There, hanging from the ceiling: Frank, in a Hawaiian shirt.

PlayStation The Last of Us Remastered

PlayStation The Last of Us Remastered

He’s my partner, Bill said, before shooting him down. He’s the only idiot who would wear a shirt like that. Bill is crying.

Their relationship, hinted at elsewhere, such as in the letters around the house, was complicated. In Frank’s suicide note, the player learns that Frank hated [Bills] guts and wanted a better life.

It turns out that it was Frank who took the battery from Bill’s car, after he tried to escape.

Joel and Ellie use the car battery to then leave town. Bill says goodbye. We will never see or hear from him again.

What unfolds as an in-game encounter is carried over into a full narrative in the series. Joel and Ellie, however, do not participate in this story. They simply find Bill and Franks’ bodies at the end of the episode.

But the themes are the same: self-preservation vs. care. And the same narrative rhythm is accomplished. Joel and Ellie now have a car. They can now travel west.

