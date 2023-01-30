Cordyceps Origin explains how Joel avoided infection





Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 3 of “The Last of Us.” Joel says the cordyceps outbreak likely started with the mutation and contamination of food with flour or sugar. Joel, Sarah, and Tommy probably didn’t get infected in the first episode because they avoided eating pancakes, cookies, and cakes. Loading Something is loading.

Sunday’s episode of “The Last of Us” revealed how the cordyceps fungal infection likely spread so quickly around the world. It turns out that Joel may have narrowly avoided getting infected simply because of his food choices in the series pilot.

At the start of season one, episode three, Ellie asks Joel how the infection started.

“If you have to be bitten to get infected, then who bit the first person? Ellie asks.

Joel tells her that while “no one knows for sure”, people have a solid theory about what happened.

Joel tells Ellie how he believes the cordyceps mushroom outbreak has spread. HBO, composed by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

“At best, the cordyceps mutated and some of it entered the food supply, probably a staple ingredient like flour or sugar,” Joel says. “There were certain brands of food that were sold everywhere. All over the country, all over the world. Bread, cereal, pancake mix. If you eat enough of it, it will infect you.”

The words “pancake mix” should have come out.

On the series pilot, Joel’s daughter, Sarah, planned to make pancakes for her father for his birthday. When Sarah discovered they were out of pancake mix, she opted to cook them eggs instead.

Pancakes probably wouldn’t have been a good idea to eat on Joel’s birthday. HBO

If they had eaten pancakes, they might have been infected by the end of the episode.

If you revisit episode 1, it turns out that Joel and Sarah may have avoided being infected with the cordyceps fungus a few times.

When they left the house for the day, their neighbor offered them cookies. Later in the episode, the older woman who received a cookie became infected. After school, Sarah was less enthusiastic about baking cookies with her neighbor after learning that they made raisin cookies instead of chocolate chips.

Joel and Sarah dodged cookies, cookies and more at the “TLOU” series premiere. HBO, composed by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

When Joel came home from work, Sarah was disappointed to learn that her father had forgotten to bring them a cake to celebrate his birthday.

However, he probably saved their lives if any of the cake ingredients were contaminated.

Joel’s forgetfulness likely saved his and his daughter’s life, for now, when the series premiered. HBO

If you listen closely to the report as Sarah waits for her father, a TV report says Austin police have no comment on a ‘rash of violent incidents across the city’ but a ‘new street drug’ is cited as the possible culprit. At this point, people are already infected.

“Violent incidents” were already happening earlier in the day in Austin, Texas during the premiere. HBO

In Naughty Dog’s hit video game of the same name, we never learn firsthand how the cordyceps infection spread so quickly across the planet.

However, a journal you can find at Joel’s at the start of the game mentions contaminated crops across the land, hinting that there may have been a connection.

A log at the start of “The Last of Us” game shows it to be set in 2013. Naughty Dog/Sony

The main story is about a “mysterious infection”. The story below, which at the time seemed irrelevant, reports that the Food and Drug Administration was investigating “potentially mold-contaminated” crops.

The story goes on to mention a warning against imported crops from South America, Central America and Mexico.

It seems the show has expanded and linked the two, but changed the contamination location to Indonesia, as we saw in last week’s episode.

You can read more about our “TLOU” coverage here.

