US utilities cut power to millions amid record corporate earnings report | American News





Some of America’s largest utilities have cut power to millions of struggling customers in recent years, even as they spent billions on stock buybacks, shareholder dividend payments and executive salaries. , according to a new analysis of industry data.

The report also finds that companies could use only a tiny fraction of their investors’ and executives’ spending to write off the debt of all households where power has been cut.

The shutdowns disproportionately affect low-income customers and those in communities of color, and the heartbreaking situation is driven by corporate profit, said Selah Goodson Bell, study co-author and energy justice activist at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The loss of electricity often has a devastating impact on a household, especially in terms of health and safety. The shutdowns allow utility companies to punish the economic insecurity of customers while securing record profits and massive payouts for themselves and their investors, the authors wrote in the report. It was compiled with utility industry analyst Energy and Policy Institute and BailoutWatch.

In the 30 states where outage data was available, utilities cut service 1.5 million times in the first 10 months of 2022, and about 4.2 million times nationwide. The report also reveals that the problem is getting worse: the number of power cuts has jumped by almost a third and gas cuts have increased by 76% between 2021 and the first 10 months of 2022.

Illinois posted the most stoppages during that period with more than 500,000, followed by Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio. Exelon Corp, the parent company of utility giants like ComEd in Illinois and Peco in Pennsylvania, reported 648,000 cuts. It was followed by The Southern Co, DTE Energy, Ameren and FirstEnergy.

Some of the companies that probably have the highest totals are not included. Between 2020 and 2021, Florida utilities shut off power 1.4 million times, a staggering number driven largely by NextEras Florida Light and Power division. But Florida no longer needs utilities to track disconnections.

The report highlighted how little utilities would need to cut dividends, stock buybacks and executive salaries to write off customer debt. It looked at the financial records of 12 major utilities responsible for 86% of shutdowns between January 2020 and October 2022.

On average, each spent about $4 billion on dividends, and client debt from their collective closings of 4.9 million totaled about 1% of their dividend spending.

It was one of the data points that really hit home because it’s just such a small part of the amount of money that utilities are paying out to shareholders that could really change the lives of millions of households, said Goodson Bell.

FirstEnergy, which serves Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio, cut power about 240,000 times for customer debts totaling about $25 million. During that time, the company paid out $2.3 billion in dividends.

The 12 companies collectively paid about 70 top executives $1.2 billion, or about $5.9 million per year per executive.

NextEra, which most often cut off electricity before it was no longer required to declare data, is much more generous towards its managers and shareholders. The company paid the highest average salary per executive at $11.2 million and spent the second highest on dividends at $8.1 billion.

Rising gas and electricity prices are partly driving the number of shutdowns, but so are regulatory decisions that allow companies to almost always pass on increased costs to customers. Utilities also continue to invest in capital intensive projects which in many cases are good for their investors but not profitable for consumers, who could benefit from community solar power, solar power on rooftops or other distributed power sources.

As climate change creates more extreme heat and cold, more pressure is placed on low-income customers who cannot afford the additional use of a furnace or air conditioner.

The authors say that remedying the situation would require, among other things, uniform federal record keeping, a halt to new fossil fuel investments, and a ban on punitive billing practices. States could tax utility profits to pay off customer debt, design more effective debt relief programs, eliminate consumer debt, and develop a payment plan based on a percentage of income.

But the clearest solution, said Goodson Bell, is a ban on closures.

Since we view energy as a human right and shutdowns are not something the utility industry needs to do to function financially, we are calling for a permanent ban, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jan/29/us-utilities-shut-off-power-to-millions-amid-record-profits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos