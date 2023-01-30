Vodafone UK starts turning off 3G in Devon and Hampshire





The time has come. Vodafone will be one of the first mobile networks in the UK to start the process of turning off the old 3G mobile (mobile broadband) platform with people in the Devon city of Plymouth and the Hampshire city of Basingstoke in just a few days. Be the first to convert.

Vodafone has already begun contacting customers it has identified as using 3G networks in Plymouth and Basingstoke to inform them of its intention to switch off, but as of now, it doesn’t know the exact date when the shutdown process itself will begin in February 2023. service. Originally announced a year ago (here), the goal is to complete the switch-off across the UK by December 2023.

Note: Vodafone’s 3G service has been in operation for 18 years, but in January 2022 it accounted for less than 4% of the data used on the network (down from more than 30% in 2016).

On a technical level, the change could repurpose approximately 10 MHz of spectrum in the 900 MHz band for use by the latest 4G and 5G mobile services, enabling faster mobile broadband speeds and improved network coverage for those platforms. Carriers will also see improved energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs once 3G is eliminated. Mobile operators usually notify those affected by texts and emails.

However, this move will inevitably cause data connection issues for anyone who still relies on a (rare) 3G-only device. Stay connected.” However, most people with 3G handsets (i.e. those that are not capable of 4G or 5G) will find that they can still work, even if they only work with basic 2G services (i.e. voice and very slow data). But anything that doesn’t fall back to 2G stops working.

By comparison, 2G service will last much longer, even into 2033 for some operators (here). This is because quite a few services, such as some home smart meters, still rely on 2G mobile and some areas are covered by 2G mobile. Still no access to 4G or 5G.

As for the other operators…

Plans to phase out 3G mobile

Three UK has said it will phase out 3G network services over the next two years and shut it down by the end of 2024.

Instead of turning off the network, EE (BT) plans to start turning off customers on 3G this year, but is aiming to turn it off in early 2024.

Virgin Media (O2) has yet to announce an official shutdown period, but has said it supports the government’s plan to turn off both 2G and 3G by 2033.

These changes also affect all dependent Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) for the various underlying providers (same migration timescale as the primary operator) and cannot be avoided by switching to one of them. on the same physical network

